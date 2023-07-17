Chicago Booth creates Master in Management degree

The University of Chicago Booth School of Business has created a 10-month Master in Management Program, aimed at recent college graduates seeking the renowned school’s transformative experience in business education. The inaugural cohort of students will begin their studies in fall 2024.

Booth’s top-ranked full-time, part-time, and executive MBA programs train students who already have achieved significant professional experience and success to become dynamic leaders and advance in their careers.

With the newly created Master in Management Program at Booth, outstanding recent college graduates with limited work experience will be able to study business and management with Booth’s world-renowned faculty, and develop the multidisciplinary knowledge and analytical frameworks to turn their passions, purpose and potential into careers that matter.

“We are excited to debut Chicago Booth’s one-year Master in Management, the school’s first new degree program in 88 years,” said Madhav Rajan, dean of Chicago Booth and the George Pratt Shultz Professor of Accounting. “We look forward to introducing foundational business skills to a new generation of Booth students, enhancing their impact in that first job and beyond.”

The new program is designed for recent college graduates who studied humanities, arts, social sciences, biological sciences, or physical sciences in college, and are interested in jobs that value business-oriented skills and knowledge. Applications for the first class will be available starting on Sept. 1, 2023.

Booth’s Master in Management Program builds upon a student’s critical-thinking skills with an analytical course of study, preparing them for a broad set of careers. Students in the program learn the fundamentals of business by taking five required courses: Microeconomics, Financial Accounting, Business Decision Modeling, Behavioral Foundations of Management, and Data Analytics.

To round out their education, students take four classes in one area of study of their choice: Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Marketing, or Strategic Management. Finally, students select one elective drawn from a variety of Booth courses.

Learn more about the program.