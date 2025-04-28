Brian Albert Gerrish, renowned theologian and scholar of Reformed thought, 1931–2025

Brian Albert Gerrish, a distinguished theologian, passed away in Mechanicsville, Virginia, on April 14. Gerrish, the John Nuveen Professor Emeritus at the University of Chicago Divinity School, was 93.​

Gerrish was widely recognized for his profound engagement with Reformed theology, particularly the works of John Calvin and Friedrich Schleiermacher. His scholarship bridged historical and systematic theology, offering fresh insights into enduring theological questions. Among his notable publications are Christian Faith: Dogmatics in Outline, Saving and Secular Faith, The Pilgrim Road: Sermons on Christian Life, and A Prince of the Church: Schleiermacher and the Beginnings of Modern Theology.

“Though I came to the Divinity School to flee all things Calvinist, [Gerrish] encouraged me to work on Calvin,” said Mary Lane Potter, AM’75, PhD’85. “It was his unique, fruitful approach to tradition and change in the Reformed tradition that enabled me to see its value and possibilities. ... More than a scholar whose work was marked by perspicacity and integrity, Brian was also a pastor and a friend.”

Born in the U.K. in 1931, Gerrish's academic journey led him to the U.S., where he became a prominent figure in theological education. He began his teaching career at McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago, where he served from 1958-65. In 1965, he joined the UChicago Divinity School, where he held the John Nuveen Professorship of Historical Theology until his retirement in 1996. After retirement, he continued contributing to theological scholarship as a distinguished service professor at Union Theological Seminary in Virginia from 1996-2002.

Colleagues and students alike admired Gerrish for his intellectual precision, clarity of thought and deep commitment to Christianity’s theological heritage. Throughout his academic career, he oversaw 47 dissertations. His contributions to the field were not only academic but also deeply pastoral, reflecting a theology lived and practiced.

“The first thing that comes to mind about Brian Gerrish is not his many erudite books and articles but rather his gifts as a teacher, especially a lecturer,” shared Brent W. Sockness, AM’85, PhD’96, an associate professor of religious studies at Stanford University. “To be sure, his meticulously researched and carefully crafted publications continue to set the standard for any historical theologian working in his wake. Yet, I’m fairly confident that all who took his survey courses will concur that 'Mr. Gerrish’s' unusually polished performances at the lectern were masterpieces of intellectual-historical exposition guided by a profound grasp of the theological issues at stake and delivered with verve and wit.”

Gerrish is survived by his wife, Dawn DeVries, AB’83, AM’84, PHD’94, two children from his first marriage—Carolyn Gerrish and her husband Tim Starn, their son, Michael (Ally) Starn; Paul Gerrish and his partner Laura Dillman—and daughter Heather Gerrish and her husband Jason Chavez and their son Henry Chavez.

