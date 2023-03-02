Argonne’s Rapid Prototyping Laboratory helps students prepare for science careers

Vescovi should know. He joined Argonne as an undergraduate physics student conducting research at the Advanced Photon Source in 2010 and started automating aspects of his experiments to improve efficiency.

Along with teaching students the practical aspects of being a working researcher — like polishing their CVs, turning in weekly reports on time and posting their portfolios online — Vescovi and Stone also encourage students to follow their passion.

The student researchers come from a variety of backgrounds, from biology to computer science to e-sports. They’ve been inspired by everything from great teachers to video games to TV shows like Myth Busters. And their interests show in their research.

If you break it, know how to fix it

Kendrick Xie is a junior at the University of Chicago majoring in computer science. He’s also a competitive gamer. One of his first projects was to program a LoCoBot so he could control it with a PlayStation 4 controller.

Xie notes that if you break something in real life, you have to figure out how to fix it. ​“There are no safeguards to keep you from crashing or accidentally jamming the arm into the floor.” His real-life crash test of the robot caused a crack in the robot’s gripper, so he came to the Rapid Prototyping Laboratory to 3D print a new one.

Xie, like many of the interns, was new to 3D printing. But breaking things and learning new skills to fix them are part of the learning process.

Rory Butler says that’s part of the fun of working at the Rapid Prototyping Laboratory. Butler is a computer science Ph.D. candidate doing master’s research in applied robotics at UChicago.

Butler was always interested in robotics. Now he uses virtual reality to build laboratory environments where his teammates test robot functions.

“Having this group of people with a very diverse set of experiences and education allows us to work with each other and accomplish things more quickly,” said Butler. ​“And it’s also a whole lot of fun because if there’s no set way of doing things, then you’re free to explore and try just wild and crazy ideas and see what sticks.”

In pivotal discovery, there is no road map

Casey Stone oversees the Rapid Prototyping Laboratory and works with Vescovi mentoring the interns. With a background in biological sciences, Stone is familiar with the precise and methodical aspects of laboratory research. As an undergraduate, she majored in biology but realized she didn’t enjoy bench science, especially repetitive tasks like pipetting: using a small suction device to transfer liquid samples during experiments. This hand cramping, repetitive motion can occupy a biologist for several hours each day.