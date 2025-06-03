$25 million gift from Priscilla and Steven A. Kersten to advance and strengthen K–12 education research

Steven A. Kersten and his wife Priscilla Kersten have made a $25 million commitment to the University of Chicago in support of the Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy and Practice’s Urban Education Institute. Steven Kersten, JD’80, is a University of Chicago Trustee, and Priscilla Kersten is a member of the Crown Family School Advisory Council.

The gift significantly expands UEI’s focus by increasing innovative research, training next-generation education leaders, and funding cross-disciplinary collaborations that strengthen schools and student outcomes. In recognition of this transformative gift, and the institute’s reenergized focus, UChicago has renamed UEI as the Kersten Institute for Urban Education.

Since its founding, the Urban Education Institute has focused on creating and sustaining reliably excellent urban schooling, through a combination of research, training, and the development of innovative tools for schools nationwide. This work includes the UChicago Consortium on School Research, which has informed significant and lasting improvements within the Chicago Public Schools and been replicated in urban centers across the nation.

The Kerstens’ gift builds on the strong foundation of these Urban Education Institute efforts and will hinge on partnerships to improve schools and student academic and life outcomes. It will empower a renewed and expanded vision and mission that will attract top talent, develop new educational leaders, and test interdisciplinary innovations or interventions that lead to greater achievement among children from prekindergarten through college.

“This marvelous and inspiring gift will support faculty and doctoral students to discover and demonstrate more effective approaches to education, as well as help graduate students who are learning the practice of social work on their own education journeys,” said President Paul Alivisatos.

The Kerstens have long believed that improving schools and ensuring access to high quality education for all students are among the most important issues facing society today. Longtime UChicago supporters, Steven Kersten has served as a Trustee since 2006, and Priscilla Kersten currently serves as a member of the Crown Family School Advisory Council and is a member and previous chair of the University of Chicago Women’s Board. They have previously given over $24 million to various University initiatives, including the Physical Sciences Division and the College’s Odyssey Scholarship Fund, in addition to generous prior support of UEI.

Their new gift will expand their impact on K–12 education—not only by funding specific research initiatives, but by supporting faculty and student excellence so that the new Kersten Institute for Urban Education will become a destination for rigorous applied policy and practice research.

Underscoring UChicago’s commitment to groundbreaking educational research, three new endowed faculty chairs will be created at the Crown Family School. Funds from the Kersten gift will also be augmented by matching funds from a gift made by Amy Wallman, MBA’75, and Trustee Richard Wallman, MBA’74, who in 2023 initiated a fundraising challenge to spur fellow supporters to create 30 new endowed chairs in schools and divisions across the University. The endowed faculty at the Crown Family School and the Kersten Institute for Urban Education will be part of a prestigious, University-wide Wallman Society of Fellows.

“It was such a wonderful opportunity for us to be able to meet the Wallmans’ fundraising challenge,” said Steven Kersten. “It enabled us not only to deepen our commitment to bettering urban education and our partnership with the Crown Family School, but to increase the impact of our gift in alignment with a highly meaningful University-wide priority.”

While securing exceptional faculty to conduct innovative educational research, the Kersten Institute for Urban Education will also seed future excellence in K–12 education scholarship by supporting doctoral students who will become the leaders of tomorrow. As the site of the country’s first Ph.D. program in social work, established in 1920, the Crown Family School has long recognized the importance of preparing the next generation of scholars to advance knowledge, drive innovation, and address society’s most complex challenges through rigorous research and teaching.