2025 Latke-Hamantash Debate examines: What’s trending?

This year’s Latke-Hamantash Debate was full of firsts. Traditionally held in Mandel Hall, the 78th annual pitting of Jewish holiday foods was held in Rockefeller Chapel for the first time in its long history on the University of Chicago campus to answer this year’s unique question: “What’s trending now: latke or hamantash?”

“We’re excited to be back in this space,” said Andrea Okun, a third-year student in the College in the debate’s welcome. “Hillel’s first home on campus was right here in Rockefeller [Chapel], so this is kind of a homecoming for us.”

Since 1946, UChicago scholars including Nobel Prize winners, University presidents and renowned scholars have argued over which is the better food: latke (potato pancakes) or hamantaschen (triangular filled pastries). Aside from its location, this year’s debate on March 30 was marked by another possible first: A husband and wife were pitted against each other to debate the merits of the Hanukkah staple versus the Purim favorite.