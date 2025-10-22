$20 million gift from Gracias Family Foundation to support UChicago research and student advancement

The Gracias Family Foundation has made a $20 million gift to the University of Chicago in support of faculty research and student advancement.



This philanthropic investment will directly support the Gracias Family Center for Human Sciences and Wellbeing and the Gracias Family Research Fund, both housed at the Becker Friedman Institute for Economics (BFI).

The gift also will support two endowed professorships in economics, as well as one endowed professorship in quantum science and engineering at the UChicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (UChicago PME).



The professorships are the last of 30 endowed professorships made possible through the Wallman Fellows Initiative, which seeks to enhance UChicago’s capacity to advance high-potential scholarship through increased resources for faculty. The Gracias Family Foundation’s support also will bring new student opportunities to campus, including a Formula Society of Automotive Engineers (Formula SAE) Fund housed at UChicago PME.



“This generous gift will empower our faculty and students to explore new frontiers of knowledge across a range of disciplines, including quantum science, engineering and economics,” said President Paul Alivisatos. “We’re grateful to the Gracias Family Foundation for their support.”



The gift will allow BFI to build upon the innovative model developed by the Kenneth C. Griffin Applied Economics Incubator, a hub for generating new initiatives and ideas that drive thought and policy change.



“The Gracias Center for Human Sciences and Wellbeing will advance our economic understanding of beliefs and the science of scaling, said John List, BFI’s faculty director and the Kenneth C. Griffin Distinguished Service Professor. “Using the proven incubator model, we will focus resources on one critical issue at a time, thus accelerating actionable, data-driven solutions to the most pressing societal challenges. This gift will truly help us change the world.”