In 1963, a student filmed history. Today, his movie is earning Oscar buzz.

Piecing together old, new stories

About seven years ago, Quinn decided to work on the film again in earnest, hoping to have a final product for the protest’s 50th anniversary. He began screening a version in 2013; that year, protests against Chicago school closures provided a new way to frame the narrative.

The Chicago History Museum helped with early production, paying to digitize part of the footage to use in an exhibition. In 2016, the film got another boost thanks to Sen. Bernie Sanders. Footage Temaner had shot of another protest in August 1963 appeared to show Sanders getting arrested. Kartemquin posted the clip online asking for public confirmation; eventually, Sanders’ presidential campaign licensed it for an ad.

That buzz helped the filmmakers gain access to even more archives, including those of the Chicago Tribune.

While Quinn is the film’s director, the documentary wouldn’t exist in its current state without producers Tracye Matthews—a historian who leads UChicago’s Center for the Study of Race, Politics, and Culture—and Rachel Dickson, an independent filmmaker who began working on ’63 Boycott as a Kartemquin intern.

To identify documentary subjects, Kartemquin built a website with a photo gallery, asking the public to point out faces they recognized. The filmmakers also asked local activists for leads.

“It was kind of word of mouth,” Dickson said. “It was piecing together all the different people in the story, interviewing them, and then finding all the archival footage in order to flesh out the story and tell the context.”

Quinn conceived the documentary as a way to show how the boycott shaped the lives of student protestors such as Sandra Murray, now a professor of cell biology at the University of Pittsburgh. But Matthews wanted to also highlight the organizers, shedding light on the logistics behind such an enormous demonstration.

“We’d been told by teachers and organizers that it was very useful in that way,” said Matthews, who has curated museum exhibitions and developed other documentary projects. “It conveys the idea that everyday people can do extraordinary things. A lot of groundwork and organizing happens to make these events happen, and the struggle is ongoing.”

Responsibility to educate today’s youth

One prominent face in the documentary is Rosie Simpson, a longtime Chicago activist who coined the term “Willis wagons.” Those were the aluminum trailers that then-CPS Superintendent Benjamin C. Willis placed near overcrowded black schools—his alternative to integrating students into nearby white schools.

Last month, Simpson attended a screening of ’63 Boycott at Lenart Elementary Regional Gifted Center on Chicago’s South Side. Afterward, she and Dickson took questions for over an hour.

One student asked Simpson how it felt to have paved a path for integrated schools like Lenart, a high-performing school where black students, who make up nearly 60 percent of the student body, can learn alongside their white, Asian and Hispanic peers.

“I felt it was my responsibility,” Simpson said. “At some point, our lives are going to meet. Our kids’ lives are going to meet with yours. Not knowing anything about each other or each others’ culture—that’s why we have the disagreements we have now, and the fear of one another.”

Kartemquin is now building a school curriculum around ’63 Boycott, developing it in conjunction with the non-profit Mikva Challenge. The program was co-founded by Abner Mikva, JD'51, who served on the UChicago Law School faculty.

The filmmakers hope to inspire students to do their own research, and to help them understand how modern inequality is rooted not only in personal enmity but in a legacy of systemic oppression.