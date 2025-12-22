Using quantum mechanics, researchers crack the hidden chemistry of ice

When ultraviolet light hits ice—whether in Earth's polar regions or on distant planets—it triggers a cascade of chemical reactions that have puzzled scientists for decades.

Now, researchers at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering and the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP) in Italy have used quantum mechanical simulations to reveal how tiny imperfections in ice's crystal structure dramatically alter how ice absorbs and emits light.

The findings, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, pave the way for scientists to better understand what happens at a sub-atomic scale when ice melts. Among other applications, the researchers hope it improves predictions of the release of greenhouse gases from thawing permafrost.

“No one has been able to model what happens when UV light hits ice with this level of accuracy before,” said Giulia Galli, UChicago Liew Family Professor of Molecular Engineering and one of the senior authors of the new work. “Our paper provides an important starting point to understand the interaction of light with ice.”

“Together, we could start to unravel a problem that has been very challenging to tackle,” added Ali Hassanali, an ITCP senior scientist who collaborated with Galli on the new research.

A decades-old puzzle

The mystery about ice and light goes back to experiments in the 1980s, when researchers discovered something puzzling: Ice samples exposed to UV light for just a few minutes absorbed certain wavelengths of light, but samples exposed to UV for hours absorbed different wavelengths. This suggested the ice chemistry had changed over time.

Since then, scientists proposed various chemical products that might form in the ice to explain these observations, but lacked the tools to test their theories.

“Ice is deceptively difficult to study. When light interacts with ice, chemical bonds break, forming new molecules and charged ions that, in turn, fundamentally alter its properties,” explained ITCP scientist Marta Monti, the first author of the study.

In the new work, the team turned to advanced modeling approaches that the Galli lab developed to study materials for quantum technologies. The methods let them study ice at a level which was not possible before.