University extends sympathy and support amid invasion of Ukraine

Editor’s note: This message was sent March 3 from Michele Rasmussen, Dean of Students in the University, and Nick Seamons, Director of the Office of International Affairs.

We continue to watch the ongoing invasion of Ukraine with anguish and sorrow. Our thoughts and sympathies are with those in Ukraine and elsewhere who have been affected by the suffering, violence, and loss of life that the invasion has caused, and we hope for a peaceful end to the conflict.

Members of the University community—including students, faculty and staff—have been personally and deeply affected by this conflict, and we offer our heartfelt concern and support during this difficult time. The Office of International Affairs (OIA) is reaching out to impacted members of our community to ensure they have needed support. Additionally, OIA is organizing gathering spaces for those affected to build community and share available resources. The Center for East European and Russian/Eurasian Studies (CEERES) is organizing and helping promote different events in response to the crisis—listed on CEERES’ regularly updated resources page.

For those who wish to pray or grieve for those affected by the conflict, Rockefeller Chapel is open during posted hours for quiet reflection, prayer, and meditation. Members of the University’s many faith communities will remember the people in Ukraine at their regular gatherings, and special prayers will be included in Sunday worship at Rockefeller at 11:00 a.m.

As a reminder, counselors at UChicago Student Wellness are available at 773-702-3625, and students may visit the Student Wellness website to learn more about mental health services and for information on how to schedule a counseling appointment. Mental health support for faculty, other academic appointees and staff is available through Perspectives at 800-456-6327.

Thank you for your help and concern for all those who are suffering during this difficult period.