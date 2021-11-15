University of Chicago launches construction of new Center in Paris

Studio Gang, headquartered in Chicago, has designed the Center has designed the Center alongside Icade Promotion. The building will feature such amenities as an amphitheater, great room, laboratory classrooms, and vertical courtyard of gardens, terraces and circulation throughout the center of the building, recalling the University’s Chicago campus experience. It also will house a small library, dedicated workspaces for research teams and visiting scholars, flexible venues for conferences and symposia, and recreational and outdoor spaces for the Center’s faculty, students, staff and visitors. A second building for residential use, titled Michigan Gardens, is being developed by Icade and Parc on the same block.

“In line with Icade’s Purpose to build places where people want to live and work, this is truly a mixed-use project that will be part of a district undergoing a major transformation,” explained Emmanuel Desmaizières, CEO of Icade Promotion. “The Michigan Garden building comprised of 89 housing units will be built there next to the university. It is also a low-carbon project that aims to obtain the best environmental labels and certifications.”

Architect Jeanne Gang discusses the design of the expanded Center in Paris, which is scheduled to open in January 2024. (Video courtesy of Studio Gang)

“It is deeply meaningful for our first building in France to be for the University of Chicago, and to share with them both my Studio’s home city of Chicago and this second home of Paris,” Jeanne Gang said. “Our design celebrates the Center in Paris’s role as a leading hub for intellectual and cultural exchange by strengthening relationships across a variety of scales. Organized as a vertical campus, the project creates visual and programmatic connections that promote dialogue between University faculty and staff, students of all levels, and local residents. It also hosts integrated biodiverse gardens, terraces, and a rooftop that bring people together with nature, and a façade composed of locally milled Lutetian limestone that responds to Paris’s rich architectural history and the university’s Chicago campus. I am grateful to SEMAPA and the City of Paris for recognizing the potential of this industrial site, and for selecting us, along with Icade and PARC Architectes, to realize a project with high sustainability ambitions.”

“Since its founding in 2003, the Center in Paris has provided a pivotal hub to pursue knowledge, research and scholarly engagement in Paris and across Europe, the Middle East and Africa,” said John W. Boyer, dean of the College. “Unlike traditional programs at many colleges that focus on language instruction and cultural enrichment, UChicago offers 14 faculty-led interdisciplinary programs that range from history to neurobiology to mathematics. The expanded Center and new Institute will significantly enhance learning opportunities, as well as UChicago’s contributions to societal and scientific advancements as an institution of higher learning.”

Architectural renderings and information on the new building design are available on the Center in Paris website.