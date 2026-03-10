UChicago partners with Midwest universities on hub to connect startups with Bay Area venture capital

The University of Chicago, in partnership with seven other leading Midwestern universities, on March 10 announced the launch of Third Coast Foundry, a new San Francisco-based hub designed to strengthen the collective presence of Midwest research institutions in one of the world’s most active venture ecosystems.

The initiative creates a shared base in the Bay Area, where partner universities can support venture engagement and cross-institutional collaboration for university startups, researchers and entrepreneurs.

Besides UChicago, the other participating universities include Carnegie Mellon University, Northwestern University, The Ohio State University, Purdue University, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, University of Wisconsin–Madison and Washington University in St. Louis

Located in San Francisco’s South Park neighborhood, Third Coast Foundry features 3,500 square feet of workspace steps from one of the largest concentrations of venture capital in the world and the city’s emerging AI corridor.

Universities across the Midwest produce an enormous amount of talent and innovation. Together, the institutions participating in Third Coast Foundry represent nearly $10 billion in annual research investment and more than 300,000 students. But founders outside the coasts often face challenges when raising early capital.

According to PitchBook analysis, startups in the Midwest can take about 18 months longer than their coastal peers to raise their first $500,000 in funding—a critical early milestone that often shapes a startup’s trajectory.

“Midwest universities are producing extraordinary innovation and entrepreneurial talent,” said Samir Mayekar, managing director of the Polsky Center. “But venture capital remains highly concentrated in places like the Bay Area. Third Coast Foundry is about helping our founders access those networks while continuing to build their companies in the Midwest.”