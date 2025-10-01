UChicago Department of Chemistry launches new master’s degree

The University of Chicago Department of Chemistry is introducing a new master of science degree to prepare students for careers in the sciences and to strengthen their applications for Ph.D., law or medical programs.

The program is designed to meet the growing demand for chemists who are at the forefront of solving global challenges, from developing pharmaceuticals to engineering new materials.

The new master’s program will offer a rigorous, flexible and research-focused curriculum. Students can complete the degree in as little as three quarters, though most will take one to two years. The program offers five specialized tracks: physical chemistry, organic chemistry, inorganic chemistry, materials chemistry and chemical biology, allowing students to tailor their studies to their interests.

"The SM in chemistry is a unique opportunity for students to gain the expertise to excel in scientific industries or to dramatically strengthen their applications for professional and Ph.D. degrees," said Prof. John Anderson, director of the new master’s program.

Program features and opportunities

Students will take advanced courses alongside doctoral students and work with faculty who are leaders in their fields, including a Nobel laureate and members of the National Academy of Sciences. The program emphasizes cutting-edge training in areas such as synthetic and theoretical chemistry, materials science, chemical biology and catalysis.

In addition to academics, the program provides a professional pipeline with access to career services, professional development workshops, and a wide network of alumni and employers. For international students, the program is eligible for a STEM Optional Practical Training extension.

"We are pleased to add the SM in chemistry to our strong slate of master's programs," said Ka Yee Lee, interim dean of the Physical Sciences Division. "Students will now be able to take advanced coursework tailored to their interests with field-defining faculty in the Department of Chemistry and graduate with a competitive edge for their Ph.D. applications or for careers in industry."

The master's of science in chemistry program is scheduled to launch in the autumn of 2026 and is currently accepting applications. For more information, visit: https://chemistry.uchicago.edu/ms-in-chemistry

About the Department of Chemistry at UChicago

Since its founding in 1891, UChicago's Department of Chemistry has been a global leader in education and innovation. The department's faculty includes Nobel laureates and other trailblazers who continue to set the standard for scientific excellence.

This article was originally published on the Department of Chemistry website.