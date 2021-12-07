Timuel Black, AM’54, celebrated in memorial service at UChicago

Shaping history

In addition to Lee, the executive director of the National Public Housing Museum, those who reflected on Black’s substantial contributions included Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Robert J. Zimmer, UChicago’s chancellor and president emeritus. Among the many others who addressed the crowd at Rockefeller Chapel were historian Julieanna Richardson, political strategist Don Rose and Juan Salgado, chancellor of the City Colleges of Chicago.

The memorial service was planned in partnership with the University of Chicago.

For Zimmer, Black was a friend and an essential community bridge-builder. He recounted the tours of Bronzeville that Black led each fall for groups of UChicago’s first-year College students, encouraging them to learn the city’s history and engage with the South Side.

“The University is deeply proud that Tim Black is our alumnus,” Zimmer said. “His ability to simultaneously focus on and integrate the lives of individuals with the history of communities and history—both its tragic and profoundly sad aspects, as well as its joyous and exuberant moments—with hopes and actions for the future is a reflection of a deeply talented mind and sophisticated thought. That was Tim Black.

“Tim’s impact will live on and his wisdom will continue to inform us all. But we have lost an extraordinary man, one that I, and I know others, will continue to miss.”

In his remarks, Pritzker described how Black inspired the generations that followed him, and how the lives of everyday Chicagoans anchored his work: “He never lost sight of what he hoped this great city that he loved would someday become.”

“Most of us could only hope to witness a century on this Earth,” Pritzker said. “Timuel Black shaped his century.”

Born Dec. 7, 1918, in Birmingham, Alabama, Black moved to Chicago with his family in 1919, settling in the city’s “Black Belt,” now known as Bronzeville. He served in World War II and helped liberate the Buchenwald concentration camp. In 1963, Black helped organize the “freedom trains” that took thousands of Chicagoans to the March on Washington.

Black later ran for Chicago City Council and acted as an advisor and mentor to prominent political figures, including Harold Washington, Chicago’s first African American mayor; Carol Moseley Braun, the first African American woman to win election to the U.S. Senate; and Barack Obama, a South Side political organizer who would go on to be the nation’s first African American president.

Lightfoot, who also spoke at a private funeral service for Black on Oct. 22 at First Unitarian Church of Chicago, expressed gratitude for Black paving the way for her as an African American leader. She also recalled some of Black’s favorite aphorisms—including one that his grandmother, a woman born into slavery, used to chide him when he was misbehaving as a child: “I can’t hear what you’re saying, because what you’re doing talks so loud.”

“Anyone who was close to him knew he never ever stopped organizing, advocating and spreading his spirit of optimism,” Lightfoot said. “Tim was a man of actions and not just of words, so let’s commit ourselves to making his an evergreen legacy by picking up the torch that Tim left for us. Let’s strive to walk in his footsteps, follow his example, and never cease fighting for justice, peace, equality and dignity for everyone.”

Black received a master’s degree from the University in 1954, having studied sociology and history under renowned scholar Allison Davis, UChicago’s first tenured African American professor. He went on to teach high school in Gary, Indiana and Chicago; interview hundreds of Chicago residents for his oral history, Bridges of Memory; author a memoir; and give tours and lectures about his life and career well into his late 90s.

In 2012, the University awarded Black the William Benton Medal for Distinguished Public Service, honoring him as “one of the most influential civil rights leaders in Chicago history” and “a national voice in the cause of American justice.”