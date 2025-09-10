Stephanie Field Harris elected to UChicago’s Board of Trustees

Stephanie Field Harris has been elected to the University of Chicago Board of Trustees. Her five-year term began in May 2025.

A civic and philanthropic leader, Harris serves on the board of multiple Chicago-area organizations, including the Field Foundation of Illinois. Harris has a history of service with the University of Chicago, serving as a trustee of the University of Chicago Medical Center since 2009.

David M. Rubenstein, chair of the University of Chicago Board of Trustees, and Barry Fields, chair of the Medical Center Board and vice chair of the University Board, expressed their enthusiasm over Harris’ election.

“Stephanie is a distinguished leader who has a deep knowledge of UChicago and its values, which Barry has seen first-hand from her distinguished service on the Medical Center Board,” said Rubenstein, JD’73. “We are eager to continue learning from Stephanie and her expertise as the University works to achieve its strategic goals.”

“Stephanie brings a depth of experience in civic leadership, philanthropy and institutional governance that will be invaluable to the Board,” said President Paul Alivisatos. “We are grateful for her continued partnership and her thoughtful commitment to advancing the University of Chicago’s mission.”

In addition to her roles at the Field Foundation and the University of Chicago Medical Center, Harris is a member of the board of directors of the Woman’s Board of the Art Institute of Chicago, the board of governors of the Lake Forest Open Lands Association, and the advisory board of the Edmond & Lily Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University. Previously, she served as board chair of the Terra Foundation for American Art and on the boards of the Lincoln Park Zoo and Francis W. Parker School. She graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in 1999.