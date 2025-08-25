Scientists program cells to create ‘biological qubit’ in quantum breakthrough

At first glance, biology and quantum technology seem incompatible.

Living systems operate in warm, noisy environments full of constant motion—while quantum technology often requires extreme isolation and temperatures near absolute zero to function.

But quantum mechanics is the foundation of everything, including biological molecules. In a first-of-its-kind breakthrough, researchers at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering have turned a protein found in living cells into a functioning quantum bit, or qubit, the foundation of quantum technologies. The protein qubit can be used as a quantum sensor capable of detecting minute changes and ultimately offering unprecedented insight into biological processes.

“Rather than taking a conventional quantum sensor and trying to camouflage it to enter a biological system, we wanted to explore the idea of using a biological system itself and developing it into a qubit,” said David Awschalom, co-principal investigator of the project, Liew Family Professor of Molecular Engineering at UChicago PME and director of the Chicago Quantum Exchange (CQE). “Harnessing nature to create powerful families of quantum sensors—that’s the new direction here.”

The interdisciplinary advance was published last week in Nature.

Unlike engineered nanomaterials, protein-qubits can be built directly by cells, positioned with atomic precision and detect signals thousands of times stronger than existing quantum sensors. Looking ahead, these protein-qubits could drive a revolution in quantum-enabled nanoscale MRI, revealing the atomic structure of the cellular machinery and transforming our way to perform biological research. Beyond biology, protein qubits could also open new frontiers for advancing quantum technology itself.

"Our findings not only enable new ways for quantum sensing inside living systems but also introduce a radically different approach to designing quantum materials,” said Peter Maurer, co-principal investigator and assistant professor of molecular engineering at UChicago. “Specifically, we can now start using nature’s own tools of evolution and self-assembly to overcome some of the roadblocks faced by current spin-based quantum technology.”