John W. Rogers Sr. spent his childhood in Knoxville, Tenn., dreaming of flight.

“I remember walking from the town to the airport and walking up and touching an airplane, just to be able to say I touched an airplane,” he said in 2012.

Rogers, who died in 2014 at age 95, later became a licensed pilot, enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served in the legendary 99th Pursuit Squadron of the Tuskegee Airmen — the first African American pilots in the U.S. military.

Rogers returned to Chicago after World War II, graduating from the University of Chicago Law School in 1948 before beginning a long career as a Cook County Juvenile Court judge.

Several Airmen attended the University, and the program produced numerous veterans who went on to great success in life. The rolls of UChicago-Tuskegee alumni include such notable figures as Benjamin Davis, X’33, who commanded the Airmen throughout World War II and later became the first African American general in the Air Force; original Airman James Wiley, MBA’54; educators Stewart Fulbright, MBA’47, and Quentin Smith, AM’46; as well as applied mathematician Paul Byrd, SB’38, SM’41.

Before 1940, African Americans were barred from flying for the U.S. military. Civil rights organizations pressured the federal government, resulting in the formation of an African American pursuit squadron based in Tuskegee, Ala., in 1941. Although collectively called Tuskegee Airmen, the 99th Pursuit Squadron included engine mechanics, sheet metal workers, armorers, weather observers, parachute riggers, support staff, and all the personnel who kept the planes in the air.

Rogers Sr. was already a licensed pilot when he enlisted in the military.