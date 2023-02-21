Profs. Frederick de Armas and David Strauss honored with 2023 Norman Maclean Faculty Award

Two University of Chicago scholars have been honored for their contributions to teaching and student life at the University.

Profs. Frederick de Armas and David Strauss are the recipients of this year’s Norman Maclean Faculty Award. Established in 1997, the awards are named in honor of Prof. Norman Maclean, PhD’40, the author of A River Runs Through It, who taught at UChicago for 40 years.

The awards are presented by the Alumni Association and the Alumni Board, which have also recognized winners of the 2023 Alumni Awards for their professional achievements and service on behalf of the University.

Learn more about this year’s honorees:

Frederick de Armas is the Robert O. Anderson Distinguished Service Professor in Romance Languages and Comparative Literature and has been a UChicago faculty member for more than 20 years. He has served as chair and director of graduate studies of the Department of Romance Languages and Literatures, and he is a past recipient of the University’s Faculty Award for Excellence in Graduate Teaching and Mentoring.

His books include Cervantes’ Architectures: The Dangers Outside (2022) and La astrología en el teatro clásico europeo (Siglos XVI y XVII) (2017). He is the author of more than 200 essays, and he has co-edited several volumes. He has also written several short stories and published two novels, both set in Cuba in the late 1950s.

David Strauss is the Gerald Ratner Distinguished Service Professor of Law and the faculty director of the Supreme Court and Appellate Clinic at the University of Chicago Law School. He is the author of The Living Constitution (Oxford University Press, 2010) and a co-author of Democracy and Equality: The Enduring Constitutional Vision of the Warren Court (Oxford University Press, 2019), and he has written many academic and popular articles on constitutional law and related subjects.

He is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, a member of the American Law Institute and a co-editor of the Supreme Court Review. He is a six-time winner of the University of Chicago Law School Graduating Students’ Award for Teaching Excellence. He was recently a member of the President’s Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States, and he has served as an assistant to the solicitor general of the United States, in the Office of Legal Counsel of the U.S. Department of Justice, and as special counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. He has argued 19 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.