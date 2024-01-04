Pope.L, renowned interdisciplinary artist and UChicago scholar, 1955‒2023

Although humorously referring to himself as a “fisherman of social absurdity,” Pope.L fashioned an oeuvre of searing topicality that touched a wide range of complex socio-political issues such as access, belonging, identity, nationhood, public health and race.

For “Flint Water Project,” originally exhibited in 2017 at the artist-run space What Pipeline in Detroit, Pope.L filled plastic bottles with contaminated water from Flint, Mich. The bottles were available for purchase.

“With stuff like ‘significance’ in mind, Pope.L thought a lot about ‘a lack worth having,’ and then created unceasingly out of that thinking,” said Darby English, the Carl Darling Buck Professor in the Department of Art History and the College at UChicago. “So, when someone asks you for ‘sentences about the significance of his work,’ you want sentences that adore how insightfully, how often and by how many means Pope.L made supposedly insignificant matter personally indelible for an available observer. Such goes far beyond putting the given in a new light—it changes your relationship to the given, then it changes it again.”

In the February 2013 issue of Interview magazine, Pope.L acknowledged that community was one of the most significant aspects of his work. In response to whether he enjoyed making his work, Pope.L said, “I did not enjoy crawling.” To which he added, “Overall, I enjoy making work with others. I enjoy the small moments of revelation that are only possible in the company of others. I enjoy making a clear puzzle. To make something is to undo it … and to make it less mysterious.”

In the solo exhibition “My Kingdom for a Title,” at UChicago’s Neubauer Collegium for Culture and Society at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Pope.L created an installation composed of hundreds of face masks swaying in the wind produced by four electric fans. Underneath this canopy, a selection of drawings from his ongoing “Skin Set Project” were shown inside medicine cabinets.

“Pope.L is something of an escape artist for those of us who compulsively want to know what a given artwork is about,” said Neubauer Collegium curator Dieter Roelstraete, who organized “My Kingdom for a Title.” “Perhaps the nature of the current moment [that of the COVID-19 pandemic] forces us to opt for such a direct mode of address. How enigmatic can art really afford to be right now? Or should it, rather, double down on the ‘enigmaticalness’ that is the fount of so much great art?”

Pope.L visits his exhibition “My Kingdom for a Title,” at UChicago’s Neubauer Collegium for Culture and Society in 2011. (Video by Robert Heishman, courtesy of Neubauer Collegium)

Creating recognition through provocation

Pope.L was born William Pope on June 28, 1955, in Newark, N.J., to Lucille Lancaster and William Pope. He was raised by his mother, a nurse whose own traumatic childhood led to recurring substance abuse issues.

As a child, Pope.L spent part of his time in the East Village with his grandmother Desma Lancaster, who cleaned houses for a living and worked as an artist, showing quilts at the Studio Museum in Harlem in the 1960s. She sparked Pope.L’s interest in art and introduced him to a portrait painter that was among her clients. He also lived in Keyport, N.J., with his mother. Throughout his childhood, he moved frequently and lived in circumstances he described as unstable.

Pope.L attended Brooklyn’s Pratt Institute and earned a bachelor’s degree at Montclair State College (now Montclair State University) in 1978. He also attended the Whitney Independent Study Program and then received an M.F.A. from Rutgers University in 1981.

The moniker “Pope.L” combines the artist’s original surname with the first letter of his mother’s surname—a name his students at Bates College came up with in the mid-1980s. Soon afterwards, he formally adopted it.