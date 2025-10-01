In new exhibit, quantum computing lands at O’Hare Airport

The two children had never seen anything quite like it.

“It’s electricity that gives to the whole entire airport!” guessed 8-year-old Ishaan Jain.

“It should spin,” added his sister Siya, 4.

Ishaan and Siya were two of the thousands of travelers walking through Chicago O’Hare International Airport who recently got an up-close view of the future in United Airlines’ Terminal 1. The young pair marveled over the golden, sparkling internal electronics of a model quantum computer—a technology that is poised to change the world.

The display is part of the new, yearlong “Imagining the Future: An Encounter with Quantum Technologies” exhibition featuring a model IBM Quantum System One quantum computer and a website designed by students from the University of Chicago. The exhibit was unveiled on Sept. 25 and was created by the Scientists, Technologists, and Artists Generating Exploration (STAGE) Center with IBM.

"Imagine a future in which it’s possible to detect disease in a single cell, before it spreads, and to use a computer to determine the precise drug to treat that disease,” said UChicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (UChicago PME) Prof. Nancy Kawalek, founder and director of STAGE. “Imagine a future in which your personal information is secure, and your financial information can't be hacked—a future in which science has advanced to the point where these things, and more, will be possible.”

The exhibit is buoyed by an Innovation Fund grant from the American Physical Society in honor of UNESCO’s International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, with space generously donated by United. It symbolizes the Chicago region’s expanding leadership role in quantum education, research and workforce development.

“Quantum computers work in a fundamentally different way than today’s classical machines, opening the door to breakthroughs in areas like drug discovery, energy and optimization,” said Hanhee Paik, IBM’s director of Quantum Algorithms Centers and Quantum-Centric Supercomputing Partnerships. “At IBM, we are at the forefront of advancing this technology and its ecosystem, and we’re excited to share a piece of that journey here in Chicago as we enter the era of quantum advantage and push toward fault-tolerant quantum computers.”

Quantum technologies are projected to create up to 191,000 jobs and drive as much as $80 billion in economic impact for the Illinois-Wisconsin-Indiana region by 2035, according to an analysis by Boston Consulting Group for the Chicago Quantum Exchange.

“As Chicago’s hometown airline, United is proud to host this new, captivating exhibit that shines a spotlight on our city’s role as a global hub for quantum computing,” said Omar Idris, United's vice president of O'Hare International Airport. “Bringing this display to O'Hare gives United travelers a unique glimpse into the groundbreaking innovation that's putting Illinois at the forefront of the future.”