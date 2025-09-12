Harvey Golomb, former chair of the Department of Medicine, 1943–2025

Harvey M. Golomb, AB’64, the Lowell T. Coggeshall Professor and former chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of Chicago, died on August 20, 2025. He was 82 years old.

Golomb was a leading authority on the genetic abnormalities that cause various cancers, as well as on chemotherapy for leukemia, lymphoma and lung cancer. His UChicago career spanned 50 years, beginning with his first fellowship in 1973 and continuing until he retired in 2023.

He joined the faculty in 1975 and was appointed chief of the Section of Hematology/Oncology in 1981. He later served as chair of the Department of Medicine from 1998 to 2005, recruiting many of the department’s current key leaders. He was also dean of Clinical Affairs and chief medical officer for UChicago Medicine from 2002-11.

Golomb earned his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in 1968. He was a leader in initiating early-phase clinical trials for hairy cell leukemia and lung cancer and was internationally known for his groundbreaking work with cancer genetics pioneer Janet Rowley in identifying genetic subsets of leukemia.

Golomb served as president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology from 1990-91, and was elected to several prestigious scientific societies, including the American Society for Clinical Investigation. In 2023, he received the Gold Key Award from the UChicago Medical & Biological Sciences Alumni Association, recognizing outstanding and loyal service to the Biological Sciences Division.

In a message to department staff, Everett Vokes, chair of the Department of Medicine, and Sonali Smith, chief of the Section of Hematology/Oncology, wrote: “Many of us remember [Golomb] as an indefatigable person who passionately led the Section and the Department. He was proud to teach medical students and was a mentor to many of us. His ability to find talent and nurture those on his team is legendary.”



This article was originally published on the Biological Sciences Division website.