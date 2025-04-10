Hans-Josef Klauck, leading scholar of the New Testament and early Christianity, 1946–2025

Hans-Josef Klauck, a towering figure in biblical studies, renowned for his extensive knowledge of early Christian literature and the Greco-Roman world, died March 27 in Munich, Germany. Klauck, the Naomi Shenstone Donnelley Professor Emeritus of New Testament and Early Christian Literature at the University of Chicago, was 78.

When he joined the UChicago faculty in 2001, Klauck was widely recognized as one of the leading New Testament scholars of his generation. The author of more than 30 books and numerous articles, he brought a historical-critical rigor to the study of early Christianity, situating biblical texts within their broader cultural and literary contexts.

His scholarship was both vast and meticulous. His influential works, including The Religious Context of Early Christianity and his four-volume Studien zur Geschichte und Theologie der Kirche, helped shape contemporary understandings of the social and religious dynamics of the ancient world.

“Hans-Josef Klauck possessed an extraordinary knowledge of ancient literature in Greek and Latin, both Christian and non-Christian,” said Margaret Mitchell, the Shailer Mathews Distinguished Service Professor of New Testament and Early Christian Literature, of her former colleague. “He carried his formidable learning with humility, and with a deep commitment to advancing research in our field, whether through reference works, dissertations he directed, editing contributions, or his own carefully crafted and presented monographs. His legacy is lasting and profound.”

Born in 1946 in Germany, Klauck entered the Franciscan order and was ordained as a priest before embarking on an academic career that spanned continents. He earned his doctorate from the University of Munich and held faculty positions at institutions, including the University of Würzburg and Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.

Beyond his formidable intellect, Klauck was a deeply committed mentor. He guided dozens of doctoral students, both in Germany and at Chicago, with a precision and care that left an indelible mark on the field. He was known among colleagues and students not just for his erudition but for his warmth, wit and unwavering support. His meticulously organized courses were legendary, as was his seemingly inexhaustible output. “I have just published another book,” he would often quip with a smile. “Ja ja, it is true!”

“As is the case with all good teachers, what Prof. Klauck imparted to me took good root in the soil of my heart and mind and continues to shape my practice of reading and interpreting sacred texts to this day,” Andrew Langford, PhD’18, wrote of his former professor.

Klauck retired from the Divinity School in 2016, leaving behind a legacy of scholarship and mentorship that will continue to shape the study of early Christianity for years to come.

—Adapted from a story originally posted by the University of Chicago Divinity School.