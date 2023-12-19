“Fearless” in her fight for a career in baseball—and against ALS

Editor’s note: This story is part of Meet a UChicagoan, a regular series focusing on the people who make UChicago a distinct intellectual community. Read about the others here.
Sarah Langs has learned much about herself in the last three years—likely the three most difficult of her life. But it’s reinforced one fact: She does not love the spotlight.
The trouble is, when you shine as bright as the University of Chicago alum has, despite impossible odds, the attention is hard to avoid. With her rapid ascent in sports media—in which she rose from a Chicago Maroon sports editor to a research gig at ESPN, to joining MLB.com as a reporter and researcher, to MLB Network as a baseball analyst, to being a part of the first all-woman broadcast of a Major League Baseball game—Langs, AB’15, was already rocketing into national media stardom.
But in a cruel twist, it’s been her fight against and work to bring public awareness to a terminal disease that has forced her into the public eye.
Langs has ALS: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease. It is 100% fatal, and the average life expectancy after diagnosis is just three to five years. The 30-year-old Langs knows her odds, but she also knows she still has work to do.
“I’m not a fan of all of this, but I’m a fan of what it’s doing for the world, hopefully,” she said of the attention, which has included stories in The New York Post and The Athletic, a TV spotlight in ESPN’s Outside the Lines, social media campaigns, and shoutouts from MLB stars and media stalwarts.
“I don’t enjoy talking about myself, and I don’t enjoy this attention, but I’m glad to do it for the opportunity to bring this issue to forefront—to bring the awareness and to show people what ALS looks like,” said Langs. “I think ALS really needs some more PR; you know?”
A talent shaped at UChicago
Langs, who grew up in New York City’s Upper East Side, has loved baseball since childhood. She recalls there always being a game on growing up, as her father, Charles Langs, an avid New York Mets fan, and her mother, Liise-anne Pirofski, a San Francisco Giants devotee, instilled that love into their only child. By the time she was choosing a college, Langs already knew she wanted a career in baseball.
One of the dealbreakers for selecting a university town? “If there wasn’t a ballpark there, then why would we even visit?” Langs recalled with a laugh. “That wasn’t directly said, but that was kind of the undertone.”
With not one, but two baseball stadiums, Chicago fit the bill. Langs fell in love during her visit to the Hyde Park campus, and started to carve her own path to baseball.
After settling on a major in comparative human development, she began an atypical career path at UChicago. One of her first victories was her refusal to take ‘no’ for an answer until being accepted into a senior-level class, titled Baseball in American History, 1840s to Present.
Assoc. Prof. Matthew Briones, who taught the course, witnessed how the former first-year student—always wearing a Mets hat—held her own in a course meant for history majors, and filled predominately with men.
“She’s just fearless, you know?” Briones said. “She stuck her oar in and was not ashamed or worried of whatever opinion she had, because she always had the evidence to back it up.”
For Langs, the course was a dream.
“It was a history class, not a baseball class—it was about the cultural history in the United States and how it translated with baseball, and it was amazing,” Langs recalled. “There I was, having just turned 19. I never imagined I could do something like that in college, and it was really cool to sit there and be like: ‘Yeah, I want to be a baseball reporter; this is why I’m here (at UChicago).’”