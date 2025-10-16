Chicago youth explore science on-campus with Space Explorers

Model rockets soaring through the Chicago sky; model boats taking to the waters to sail or sink; mousetrap cars speeding down the street; and the classic egg drop.

Students immersed in these challenges tweak their designs week after week, learning a new kind of open-ended problem-solving. That’s the essence of the Space Explorers program, run by the University of Chicago’s Kavli Institute for Cosmological Physics.

Originally conceived in 1991, the Space Explorers program initially focused on introducing Chicago Public Schools high school students to the field of cosmology and its related research. Over time, the program has broadened to different areas of science, allowing students to explore a variety of scientific interests.

In partnership with the UChicago Office of Civic Engagement, 20-30 students engage creatively with scientific principles through hands-on experimentation. The program offers seven Saturday sessions per quarter, a winter institute and the student favorite—a residential summer institute.

Students get a taste of college life: staying in dorms, eating dining hall food and experiencing campus life with friends. As students return week after week and year after year, they begin to envision themselves as scientists.

That belief stems partially from program director and physics Prof. Abigail Vieregg’s philosophy, which runs contrary to what students experience in high school science classrooms.

“Science isn’t just something you learn in a textbook,” said Vieregg. “Science is something that you engage in doing, you engage with your hands.”

Program participants attend short lectures only to establish the fundamentals of the science that will be explored. The remainder of their time is spent working in labs, designing prototypes or conducting experiments.

The assignments are never designed to have a single correct solution nor a detailed set of instructions. Instead, students are encouraged to achieve a goal using whatever methods they deem best. That methodology teaches students a different mode of thinking.