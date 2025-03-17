2025 Latke-Hamantash Debate to be held March 30

“What’s trending now: latke or hamantash?” That will be the theme of this year’s Latke-Hamantash Debate, when the cherished University of Chicago tradition returns for its 78th year on March 30.

Three UChicago scholars will take part in the tongue-in-cheek event examining the merits of Jewish holiday foods: Profs. Seth Himelhoch, chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience; Sheila Jelen, a scholar of Jewish literature and culture; and political scientist Jon Rogowski. The event, which will begin at 7 p.m. CT at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, also will be webcast here.

Since 1946, UChicago scholars including Nobel Prize winners, university presidents and renowned scholars, have argued over which is the better food—the latke, a potato pancake traditionally eaten during Hannukah; or the hamantash, the triangular pastries with sweet filling eaten during Purim.

“Latkes and hamantash are symbols connected to Hanukkah and Purim holidays—celebrations that recall historical moments in which the Jewish people rejected the dominant culture. We chose our debate theme because despite the sense of belonging and social proof offered by uniformity, adherence to many social trends can have a deleterious impact on the environment and mental health,” said Rabbi Anna Levin Rosen, executive director of UChicago Hillel, which organizes the debate. “Trends show that trendiness is on its way out: What a moment for a satirical debate.”

Learn more about this year’s debaters:

Seth Himelhoch , the Lowell T. Coggeshall Professor, researches how to develop and evaluate evidence-based interventions for individuals with HIV, substance use disorders, and cancer control. His current work examines behavioral and pharmacologic treatments for smoking cessation among people living with HIV/AIDS.

Sheila Jelen, a professor in the Divinity School, focuses her research on gender, Jewish literacy and representations of pre-Holocaust Eastern European Jewish life. She also explores the intersection of ethnographic, photographic, and literary discourses in American and Israeli contexts and has written widely on how American and Hebrew writers have engaged with the Eastern European Jewish past.

Jon Rogowski, a professor in the Department of Political Science, has written widely about American politics, including two books on the U.S. presidency and articles on topics including representation and accountability, political institutions, and electoral politics. His research examines study civil service reform and its consequences in the late 19th century and evaluates the politics of presidential unilateral power in the U.S.

Those interested in attending the debate, either in person or virtually, should RSVP here. Learn more at UChicago Hillel’s debate event page.