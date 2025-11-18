New UChicago project explores how humanities can advance AI research

How should humanistic scholars evaluate and harness the potential of generative AI? In what ways can they contribute to its development?

An interdisciplinary group of researchers is convening at the University of Chicago Neubauer Collegium for Culture and Society to answer these questions, which are growing increasingly urgent as AI technologies become embedded in every field of study.

The Humanistic AI project, headed by UChicago professors Hoyt Long and Chris Kennedy, aims to identify the opportunities and challenges that generative models present across a wide range of disciplines—including literature, linguistics, philosophy, sociology, computer science and more—and to articulate a strategic vision for how the humanities, humanistic social sciences, and computer sciences can collaborate to advance AI research.

The team is also investigating the impact of generative models beyond academia, notably on creative processes that use AI tools. Participants will develop a set of case studies to lay the foundations for a new approach to humanistic research and cultural activity that accounts for these rapidly evolving technologies.

“I could not be more excited about the ways in which our faculty in the arts and humanities are thinking about innovative ways to work at the nexus of AI and culture,” said Deborah Nelson, Dean of the Arts & Humanities. “UChicago is uniquely positioned to be the leading voice in national discussions of how emerging AI technologies can positively advance humanistic research, and, at the same time, how humanistic expertise in analyzing and understanding information in historical and cultural contexts can help catalyze the next generation of breakthroughs in AI.”