Let’s get weird: Scav judges revel in oddball challenges

While examining the 2022 University of Chicago Scavenger Hunt list, Gabi Garcia, AB'23, noticed a seemingly difficult task: Her team needed to send a spool of thread as far away from Chicago as possible.

Garcia, who was preparing for an internship with United Airlines that summer, asked her intern group chat if anyone was flying out that weekend. Fortuitously, one incoming intern was making a quick stopover at O’Hare Airport on his way to São Paulo, Brazil.

A member of the Snell-Hitchcock team met up with Garcia’s co-intern in Chicago and gave him the thread, which he then brought on his flight. Surely over 5,000 miles would be far enough to win the longest distance traveled from Chicago, right?

“I think there were three different groups that managed to all get the thread to São Paulo, which was really wild,” Garcia said.

This year, Garcia returned once again to Scav, this time as a new judge for the 2023 hunt, which was held May 4-7.

Any UChicago student or alumnus can apply to be a judge, even if they didn’t participate in Scav during their time in the College. But typically, judges have Scavved in previous years and enjoyed the experience.

Scav, of course, is a 36-year-old large-scale, multiple-day scavenger hunt known for its unconventional challenges. In 2011, it set a Guinness World Record-setting status as the largest of its kind. In 2018, Leila Sales, AB’06 compiled the best stories of Scav adventures, highlights and lowlights in a book called “We Made Uranium!”

In many ways, Scav is the lighthearted embodiment of the “Life of the Mind” culture that UChicago is known for.

With almost 300 items on the 2023 list, there were a variety of things for each Scavvie — students participating in Scav — to challenge themselves to find, program or even eat.

Judging these items, which range from tracking down “an unnervingly lifelike chocolate chip sea star chocolate chip cookie” to procuring a postcard from the South Pole, can be just as challenging.

The judges wouldn't have it any other way.

“I think that everyone should Scav — there’s something for everyone in Scav,” Garcia said.