Join UChicago’s free annual 'Physics with a Bang!' for science and surprises

Every year, bangs and gasps come from the auditorium at the University of Chicago’s annual “Physics with a Bang!” as scientists show off the surprises in science.

The annual free event, open to the public and all ages, includes two live shows, tours of actual working science laboratories at UChicago and many hands-on demonstrations for visitors to try.

Past shows have included crushing a 55–gallon steel drum as easily as a soda can, accelerating a ping pong ball through a thick piece of cardboard at the speed of sound and turning a cart on wheels into a rocket with the aid of a fire extinguisher.

“Lots of people think of science as difficult or mysterious, but we want to show that it’s really surprising and beautiful and—most of all—fun,” said Sidney Nagel, the Stein-Freiler Distinguished Service Professor of Physics at UChicago, who co-founded the event 18 years ago and still participates in the shows every year.

“We love seeing everyone’s eyes light up—from kids to grandparents,” said Heinrich Jaeger, event co-founder and the Sewell Avery Distinguished Service Professor of Physics.

This year's “Physics with a Bang!” will be held Dec. 13 at the UChicago Kersten Physics Teaching Center, 5720 S. Ellis Ave, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The demos are ongoing; the live shows take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Admission is free; no registration is required.

For more information, visit the event website.