Eighteen students selected as 2025-26 University of Chicago Obama Foundation Scholars

Eighteen rising leaders have been selected to the newest cohort of the University of Chicago Obama Foundation Scholars Program, which was announced Sept. 4.

Drawn from communities around the world and across Chicago, this year’s cohort will include students from the Booth School of Business, the Harris School of Public Policy and the Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice. The scholars enter the program as advocates for issues ranging from equitable access to education and civic engagement to climate resilience and affordable housing.

The Obama Foundation Scholars program provides scholars with real-world skills, tools and experiences to build upon their work in their communities—and explore models for leadership and social change. This includes being immersed in a curriculum that gives students a chance to deepen their skills, connect with peers, and engage in Foundation-led leadership programming that provides networking opportunities and personalized support beyond graduation.

“Students in the University of Chicago Obama Foundation Scholars Program deeply value the ability to test ideas and partner with communities to translate insights from scholarship into impact,” said Provost Katherine Baicker. “By engaging partners across Chicago and beyond, these rising leaders will develop the tools needed to address complex challenges for the benefit of their communities.”

Since its inception in 2018, the Obama Foundation Scholars program has supported 190 leaders from 67 countries. This year’s cohort includes 29 leaders from UChicago and Columbia University, who are working to make a difference, both here and abroad—from improving health care in Chicago to expanding access to education in Uzbekistan.

“We’re proud to welcome the newest class of Obama Foundation Scholars,” said Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation. “They bring bold ideas, deep community ties and a track record of turning vision into action. Over the next year, they’ll sharpen their skills, expand their networks, and learn from one another so they can return home ready to expand opportunities for the organizations and communities they serve.”

Support for the UChicago Obama Foundation Scholars Program is being provided by BMO Harris Bank; Robert and Jane Clark; The Clayco Foundation; The Crown Family; The Harris Family Foundation; Rachel DeYoung Kohler and Mark S. Hoplamazian; The Judy and Peter Blum Kovler Foundation; Charles Ashby Lewis and Penny Bender Sebring; The Lewis-Sebring Family Foundation; The Neubauer Family Foundation; and Susan Rustandy and Tandean Rustandy.