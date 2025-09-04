Eighteen students selected as 2025-26 University of Chicago Obama Foundation Scholars

Eighteen rising leaders have been selected to the newest cohort of the University of Chicago Obama Foundation Scholars Program, which was announced Sept. 4.
Drawn from communities around the world and across Chicago, this year’s cohort will include students from the Booth School of Business, the Harris School of Public Policy and the Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice. The scholars enter the program as advocates for issues ranging from equitable access to education and civic engagement to climate resilience and affordable housing.
The Obama Foundation Scholars program provides scholars with real-world skills, tools and experiences to build upon their work in their communities—and explore models for leadership and social change. This includes being immersed in a curriculum that gives students a chance to deepen their skills, connect with peers, and engage in Foundation-led leadership programming that provides networking opportunities and personalized support beyond graduation.
“Students in the University of Chicago Obama Foundation Scholars Program deeply value the ability to test ideas and partner with communities to translate insights from scholarship into impact,” said Provost Katherine Baicker. “By engaging partners across Chicago and beyond, these rising leaders will develop the tools needed to address complex challenges for the benefit of their communities.”
Since its inception in 2018, the Obama Foundation Scholars program has supported 190 leaders from 67 countries. This year’s cohort includes 29 leaders from UChicago and Columbia University, who are working to make a difference, both here and abroad—from improving health care in Chicago to expanding access to education in Uzbekistan.
“We’re proud to welcome the newest class of Obama Foundation Scholars,” said Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation. “They bring bold ideas, deep community ties and a track record of turning vision into action. Over the next year, they’ll sharpen their skills, expand their networks, and learn from one another so they can return home ready to expand opportunities for the organizations and communities they serve.”
Support for the UChicago Obama Foundation Scholars Program is being provided by BMO Harris Bank; Robert and Jane Clark; The Clayco Foundation; The Crown Family; The Harris Family Foundation; Rachel DeYoung Kohler and Mark S. Hoplamazian; The Judy and Peter Blum Kovler Foundation; Charles Ashby Lewis and Penny Bender Sebring; The Lewis-Sebring Family Foundation; The Neubauer Family Foundation; and Susan Rustandy and Tandean Rustandy.
Read more about this year’s UChicago Obama Foundation Scholars below:
Booth School of Business
Temilade Adelakun — Nigeria
Impact strategy lead, Empowered Africa
Empowering underprivileged girls in Africa to become innovators in STEM by expanding access to education, mentorship and digital resources.
Megha Bhattacharya — Chicago
Former diplomat, U.S. Department of State; former press aide, White House
Equipping young leaders with the tools, networks and confidence to drive civic engagement and active participation in democracy.
Christian Ochoa — Wyoming, Michigan
Graduate research assistant, UChicago Medical Center
Championing equitable kidney health through accessible care outreach and education on Chicago’s South Side.
Opeyemi Sunmola — Nigeria
Executive director, City of LANE
Expanding access to global education and civic leadership across Africa and the African diaspora.
Prabha Upreti — Nepal
Co-founder, Aakar Nepal
Building a pipeline of innovative local leaders and solutions that foster sustainable, inclusive growth in underserved communities.
Hira Qureshi — Marietta, Georgia
Civic talent pipeline builder
Expanding equitable access to public service careers by building pathways to civic-focused opportunities.
Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy and Practice
Sonia Garcia — Chicago
Manager of benefits outreach, Greater Chicago Food Depository
Supporting high-need communities by expanding access to food and public benefits through policy, outreach and systems-level change.
Levi Jenkins — Chicago
Be Well program specialist, Chicago Public Schools
Empowering educators and leaders through systems that prioritize wellness and support thriving schools.
Juliann Krupa — Chicago
Academic project manager, The School for Field Studies
Building environmental literacy and leadership through interdisciplinary, place-based education.
Jessica Perez — Washington, D.C.
Manager of partnerships and community impact, Results for America
Bringing community voices into government processes to drive equitable, community-led solutions.
Julia Wiener — Chicago
Tenant rights organizer
Organizing tenants to build community power and advocate for more affordable housing.
Harris School of Public Policy
Noah Alfman — Dresden, Ohio
Founder, Heroes
Helping young people thrive in the modern world through online mental health and life-planning programs.
Safa Baig — Pakistan
Co-founder, HamSukhan
Making cities and public spaces in Pakistan more inclusive by amplifying women’s leadership and civic participation.
Afgan Gradiyanto — Indonesia
Office of the Minister, Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology
Catalyzing philanthropic funding to advance climate action in Indonesia.
Risolat Makhsimova — Uzbekistan
Project manager, Youth Affairs Agency of Uzbekistan
Empowering youth and transforming education systems through policy innovation and media-driven social change.
Eltjana Plaku — Albania
Consultant, World Bank
Mobilizing innovative tools in emerging economies to support sustainable growth and opportunities for youth.
Carmen Rozas Olivera — Peru
Founder and public policy consultant, Cusco Mentorship Program and Peruvian government
Transforming access to leadership for women and youth through inclusive public policy and community-led education.
Booth School of Business and Harris School of Public Policy
Hashaam Asif — Pakistan
Founder, Hunar Se Rozgar; former public servant, government of Pakistan
Tackling inequality of opportunity and multidimensional poverty in Pakistan by providing digital skills, access to capital, coaching and community.