C.M. Naim, pioneer of Urdu studies and beloved mentor, 1936–2025

Choudhri Mohammed Naim, better known as C.M. Naim, passed away in Hyde Park on July 9. Naim—called Naim Sahib by his students and colleagues, using the Urdu honorific—was 89. An emeritus professor in the University of Chicago’s Department of South Asian Languages & Civilizations (SALC), which he first joined more than 60 years ago before retiring in 2001, Naim was a prolific author, cultural critic and mentor to many across his long career. He was widely regarded as the founder of Urdu studies in North America. Rochona Majumdar, George V. Bobrinskoy Professor and SALC chair, joined the chorus mourning the loss of Naim’s “towering presence” in Urdu studies, noting that “even after his retirement, generations of students treated Naim-sahib’s home as a veritable pilgrimage.”

One such student was Shariq Khan, a current Ph.D. candidate in SALC, who developed a deep relationship with Naim despite never formally taking classes from him and visited him regularly in his Hyde Park home. “He was always surrounded by the latest that was being written in Urdu,” Khan said, “and he went out of his way to congratulate and encourage young writers.” He said this practice reflected Naim’s “egalitarian ideals.” “He would also be the happiest to know about any new good work, especially coming from young students,” Khan said. “I would often be surprised by how easily he would be amazed at whatever I was doing.” This easy warmth and generous mentorship were tempered by a capacity for sharp critique, Khan remembers, and a refusal to tolerate “exclusion, pettiness and mediocrity.” His friend and colleague Muzaffar Alam, George V. Bobrinskoy Professor Emeritus in SALC, noted that Naim “questioned and discussed the validity of several political and social issues concerning Islam, Muslim politics and Pakistan.” Naim’s book A Killing in Ferozewala: Essays / Polemics / Review serves as a prime example of his political engagement. Naim’s publications—too numerous to list here—feature a vast range of genres, emphasizes Dipesh Chakrabarty, Lawrence A. Kimpton Distinguished Service Professor in History and SALC, “ranging widely from the autobiographical, studies of humor in Urdu poetry of the eighteenth century, to his recent, pioneering book on crime fiction in Urdu.” Deeply committed to writing for public forums, Naim was also a regular contributor to the major media sites Scroll.in and TheWire.in. He has two additional books that will be published posthumously. Naim’s diversity of interests and enthusiasm for writing is a common refrain. Khan said that “if he found a new book that he liked, he would tell everyone about it,” most likely procuring a copy to share with friends and proteges.