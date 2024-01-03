Chicago Booth’s Economic Outlook 2024 events to begin Jan. 10

Following a year of uncertainty, what lies ahead for the U.S. and global economies in 2024? That’s the question that leading scholars from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business will examine during the first of three Economic Outlook events, beginning Jan. 10.

Established in 1954, the Economic Outlook series is a renowned tradition at Chicago Booth, in which some of the nation’s leading economists share their perspectives on the trends shaping the economies around the world.

The kickoff event for the series will be held on Jan. 10 in downtown Chicago with a discussion featuring Prof. Randall Kroszner, Assoc. Prof. Yueran Ma, Prof. Raghuram G. Rajan and moderator Kathleen Hays of Bloomberg. Register to attend the noon event at the Economic Outlook website.

The other Economic Outlook events will be virtual and hosted by UChicago’s global campuses. An event hosted by the London campus on Feb. 26 will examine the future of tech and how AI will transform the economies of Europe, the Middle East and Africa; an event hosted in April by the campus in Hong Kong will discuss the impact of climate change on the Asia Pacific region.

Additional details on event speakers and dates will be available in the coming weeks at the Economic Outlook website.