2025 South Side Science Festival brings UChicago STEM to the community

Matthew King loves it when the wheels start turning for a kid – both the metaphoric mental wheels and the very literal one that’s soon going to fling them around.

King, a University of Chicago Ph.D. student and experimental neutrino physicist at Fermilab, is one of the hundreds of UChicago researchers who will run scientific demonstrations at the upcoming South Side Science Festival, sponsored by UChicago’s Office of Civic Engagement, Biological Sciences Division, Physical Sciences Division and Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering.

The free event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, at the Crerar Quad, 5802 S. Ellis Ave. It is open to all, but registration is encouraged.

At the festival, King will teach children the conservation of angular momentum by sitting them on a chair on a free-moving pedestal and having them hold a bike wheel vertically. He then gets the tire spinning fast and tells the unaware youngsters to tilt it.

“It's just a lot of wonder from the kids,” King said. “As soon as they flip the bike wheel over, the eyes light up and they'll just scream, because they don't expect that the chair will start spinning on them.”

It’s a moment of wonder festival organizers want to transform into a lifelong interest in science.

“What I want kids to take away is the ability to think critically, analyze data and understand that curiosity matters,” said Sarah Tinsman, program director for inclusive innovation in the UChicago Office of Civic Engagement. “Ask questions! These are all parts of science, but they are also skills that you can take with you throughout your life.”

For each of the last two years, the South Side Science Fest has drawn more than 4,500 attendees. This year’s event will be the biggest in the program’s four-year history, with more than 550 UChicago researchers running 110 scientific demonstrations—from skateboarding into physics lessons and racing through an oversized inflatable colon to smashing liquid nitrogen-frozen fruits and building solar ovens— for South Side children and their families.

“People are literally stepping out of research labs from every corner of the science quad to share their work and excitement for STEM and actively engage with our neighbors and the city at large,” said Laura Rico-Beck, assistant dean of education and outreach at UChicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, one of the event’s organizers.

‘Smiles, surprisingly’

Fourth-year medical physics Ph.D. student Christopher Valdes has been showing children their own blood for three years now, using an ultrasound machine so kids can watch the blood flow coursing through their arms.

“One thing I’ve seen consistently is smiles, surprisingly,” Valdes said. “I see very positive reactions from students ranging from 5-year-olds all the way up to high school seniors. A lot of them are really shocked and really smile a lot when they see something cool that they've never even seen before or touch something they've never even touched before.”