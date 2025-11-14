2025 Economic Outlook to examine an uncertain global economy

The global economy is as uncertain as ever. This year’s Economic Outlook will feature experts from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business examining some of the biggest issues facing the world today—from the impact of tariffs, to the evolution of Fed policy, to AI and the global workforce.

This year’s events, slated for Dec. 9 in Chicago and Dec. 10 in New York, are entitled “Uncertainties and Tradeoffs: Making Sense of the Global Economy.” The Chicago forum will feature Profs. Yueran Ma, Raghuram Rajan, and Randall S. Kroszner in conversation with Hal Weitzman. The New York forum will include Ma, Rajan, and Prof. Brent Neiman, with Ray Iwanowski, MBA’97.

Established in 1954, the Economic Outlook series is a renowned tradition at Chicago Booth, offering some of the nation’s leading scholars an opportunity to share key insights that help reframe our understanding of the contemporary economic and policy spheres.

To register for this year’s Economic Outlook or to view past events in the series, visit the Chicago Booth website.