Winners of the 2026 UChicago Science as Art competition announced

The University of Chicago has announced the winners of its 2026 “Science as Art” contest, which highlights images resulting from research from the UChicago community.



From mathematics to meteorites, the entries display the gorgeous landscape of scientific research going on every day at the University of Chicago.

The grand-prize winner is: “Yin and Yang: Harmony in Chaos” by Takumi Matsuzawa (PhD’23).

Matsuzawa studies the chaotic motions of swirling fluids, known as turbulence. This image captures the trajectories of particles in water as turbulence winds down in a specially designed tank. The color represents the speed of the particles.

“The image also shows that turbulence can persist for surprisingly long times,” Matsuzawa wrote. “When this image was taken, the particles were barely moving, yet long-exposure measurements still reveal the characteristic vortex structure of turbulence.”