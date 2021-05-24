What Americans are thinking a year after George Floyd’s death

Nearly a year after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer, Americans remain more likely than they were before his death to say that police violence is a serious problem—but relatively few say attention in the past year to the issue has led to positive change, according to a survey from the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Chicago.

The survey, which was completed after the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for murdering Floyd, also shows about half of Americans still think police who cause harm on the job are treated too leniently by the justice system. Similarly, most people say the guilty verdict in the Chauvin trial has not improved their view of the criminal justice system.

Large majorities of the public continue to support the implementation of many policies aimed at reducing police violence, and most Americans say the country’s criminal justice is in need of serious transformation.

While most Americans say that racism remains a problem in this country, there are large gaps in how Black and white Americans view both racism and police violence. Although 60% of Black Americans view racism as an “extremely” serious problem, less than a quarter of white Americans agree. Most white Americans, however, do describe racism as a “very” or “moderately” serious problem.