Walter Massey, champion of art and science education, receives Vannevar Bush Award

“Walter Massey’s breadth of contributions and remarkable leadership in science, technology and education are unparalleled,” said Kent Fuchs, chair of the National Science Board’s Committee on Honorary Awards. “Walter has dedicated his life to serving our citizens. Through his training in mathematics and physics, and his determined and extraordinary leadership, he has narrowed the gap between science and society with an immeasurable and lasting impact on our nation.”

Massey’s career includes serving as NSF director as well as executive leadership roles at Brown University, the University of California, Morehouse College and a host of influential boards and commissions.

In addition to Massey’s significant role in science and technology, he has worked to improve student access to the arts and to highlight their important role in fostering student creativity and achievement. He is particularly interested in the intersections between the arts and sciences and how exposure to both prepares students for future success and contributes to a more creative and dynamic society.

Further illustrating his dedication to both the arts and sciences, Massey is the only individual to serve as both president and chairman of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and as chair of the Association of Independent Colleges of Art and Design. He received both the Enrico Fermi Award for Science and Technology from the Chicago Historical Society and the Public Humanities Award from Illinois Humanities.

“Knowing so many of the previous Vannevar Bush awardees, and all that they have accomplished, I feel so honored to be included in their company,” Massey said. “Having served on the National Science Board and as National Science Foundation director, I fully recognize the significance of the award, and I will accept with a great deal of pride and humility.”

The award was established in 1980 in memory of Vannevar Bush, who served as a science adviser to President Franklin Roosevelt, helped to establish federal funding for science and engineering as a national priority during peacetime, and was behind the creation of the National Science Foundation.

Massey will receive the award May 14 at the National Science Foundation’s annual award ceremony in Washington, D.C.