Walter Massey, champion of art and science education, receives Vannevar Bush Award

Two overarching principles have inspired Walter E. Massey’s groundbreaking career: that science and technology are necessary to sustain the nation’s quality of life and the standard of living of its citizens; and that the general public’s understanding of science and technology is a critical component of a democratic society.
Guided by these principles, Massey has worked for more than half a century to strengthen research capacity and science education in the United States and to increase the representation of minorities and women in science and technology.
On April 16, the National Science Board announced that Massey, senior adviser to the president of the University of Chicago, will receive its prestigious Vannevar Bush Award. The award, given by the board of the National Science Foundation, honors science and technology leaders who have made substantial contributions to the welfare of the nation through public service in science, technology and public policy.
Massey, who chairs the Giant Magellan Telescope Organization and is a former member of the board of governors for the University of Chicago’s stewardship of Argonne National Laboratory, is being recognized for his exceptional lifelong leadership in science and technology. The range of institutions he has led with distinction ranges from physics to public policy to public and private boards to college president: The former UChicago professor is a former director of Argonne National Laboratory as well as president emeritus of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and of Morehouse College.