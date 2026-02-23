U.S. weather and climate disasters could top $1 trillion by 2030

From tornadoes and hurricanes to wildfires and floods, weather and climate disasters cause billions of dollars in damage, on top of their steep human toll.



Those costs could rise sharply in the years ahead, finds a new study led by University of Chicago Asst. Prof. B. B. Cael—potentially amounting to more than $1 trillion in damages between 2026 and 2030 in the United States alone.

The study, published in Geophysical Research Letters, analyzed four decades of data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) database of U.S. billion-dollar weather and climate disasters. By examining how often these events occur and how costly they have become since 1980, the research offers a clearer picture of what the next several years may bring.

“There is a tendency to see the biggest disasters as isolated events,” Cael said. “But thanks to NOAA’s efforts, we now have enough data to identify the broader statistical patterns of these extreme events. Once we’ve found these patterns, we can utilize them to get a better sense of what the future might hold.”

To understand these trends, Cael simplified NOAA’s billion-dollar weather and climate disaster categories into two broad buckets based on how their frequency and damages change over time.

One bucket contains severe storms, such as tornadoes and hailstorms, which NOAA tracks as a separate category and which show a distinct statistical frequency. The other combines all remaining disaster categories. These include hurricanes, which are classified as a unique meteorological category, floods and wildfires, which do not differ as clearly from one another in NOAA’s statistics on frequency and damages.

The analysis shows that both buckets are becoming more frequent and more damaging, though not for the same reasons.

The rise in billion-dollar severe storms is most likely linked to climate change, which is increasing the likelihood of extreme weather conditions. At the same time, the growing size of damages across both disaster types appears to be driven largely by social and economic factors.

As populations grow and development expands, more homes, businesses and infrastructure are exposed to harm, increasing the cost of each event.