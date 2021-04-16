U.S. Army to train military health care personnel at UChicago Medicine’s Level 1 trauma center

The University of Chicago Medicine will become the latest premier trauma training site for U.S. Army physicians, nurses and medics ahead of their deployments in a unique partnership that seeks to share knowledge and experience.
Through the Army Medicine Department (AMEDD) Military-Civilian Trauma Team Training (AMCT3) program, Army personnel serving on Forward Resuscitative Surgical Teams (FRSTs) will train at UChicago Medicine’s South Side trauma center. Together with their civilian counterparts, the experienced teams will provide critical care and trauma treatments to patients at the academic medical center located in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago.
The program provides Army medical personnel the opportunity to sharpen and maintain their clinical skills by working at leading trauma centers across the country while giving them a chance to collaborate and learn from their civilian colleagues. It also brings the military’s unparalleled medical experience to partnering trauma centers.
Army medical personnel will train at UChicago Medicine through embedded or short-term rotational assignments. Those who are embedded will live in Chicago and work as full-time staff for up to three years. Eventually, as many as 30 Army medical personnel will train in Chicago each year, including surgeons, emergency medicine physicians, emergency and critical care nurses, anesthesiologists and certified nurse anesthetists, combat medics, operating room technicians, licensed practical nurses and other surgical subspecialties.
“As an academic medical center, UChicago Medicine has long been committed to training the next generation of health care providers,” said Kenneth S. Polonsky, dean and executive vice president for medical affairs at the University of Chicago. “Expanding our educational mission to include Army clinicians extends and builds upon that work and, in turn, brings the military’s experience treating blunt and penetrating wounds to our hospital, which benefits our trauma care teams, the broader organization and, ultimately, our patients.”