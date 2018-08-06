Study: Unmotivated people benefit more from giving advice than receiving it

People struggling with motivation will benefit more from giving advice than receiving it, although most people predict the opposite to be true, according to new research from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

In a forthcoming paper in Psychological Science, Prof. Ayelet Fishbach and the University of Pennsylvania’s Lauren Eskries-Winkler and Angela Duckworth find that people struggling to achieve goals incorrectly assumed that they needed expert advice to succeed, when in fact they were better helped by doling out advice.

Giving advice motivated givers by raising their confidence, a reality that people struggling to reach their goals failed to anticipate.

The findings were consistent across a series of experiments including improving study habits, saving money, controlling tempers, losing weight and looking for jobs.

“In the process of giving advice, advisors may form specific intentions and lay out concrete plans of action—both of which increase motivation and achievement,” the authors wrote.

The reason that giving advice may boost motivation starts from a bump in confidence that comes with simply being asked to deliver the advice, according to the researchers. In order to give advice, you need to sort through your thoughts and make a recommendation. That requires givers to search their own brains for examples of behavior that has worked successfully for them in the past, an exercise likely to boost confidence as well.