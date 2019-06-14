UChicago’s Class of 2019 celebrates Convocation weekend

In his final words to the University of Chicago’s Class of 2019, Prof. Luigi Zingales asked graduates to remember what they learned as students: “A method of intellectual inquiry without the blinders imposed by conventional wisdom.”

“A method based on constant attention to empirical evidence,” said the Robert C. McCormack Distinguished Service Professor of Entrepreneurship and Finance at Chicago Booth. “A method designed to forge superheroes like you. I hope you will carry this method with you the rest of your life.”

His address to an estimated 9,000 family, friends and colleagues during a wet, cloudy morning June 15 was one of the highlights of the University’s 532nd Convocation, which celebrated 5,353 graduates on the Main Quadrangles.

“You will be called upon to act, to speak and to lead,” said President Robert J. Zimmer, addressing the University’s newest graduates. “And like so many University of Chicago graduates who have come before you, you will approach this challenge of leadership empowered by your University of Chicago education.”