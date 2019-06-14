Class Day kicks off Convocation weekend

The University of Chicago’s Class of 2019 celebrated at Class Day tough decisions and the power of friends, family and teachers, chasing a dream in the kitchen, and the gift of asking the right questions.

Friday’s event kicked off Convocation weekend, the annual “calling together” of the University community and its graduating students. Tomorrow thousands will gather for the main Convocation ceremony at 9:15 a.m. on the Main Quadrangles (view webcast here), followed by diploma ceremonies for the College and graduate divisions and schools.

Class Day was focused on those graduating from the College, the University’s undergraduate program. Under a cloudless sky, fourth-year student Anna Li detailed how her UChicago education gave her the confidence to turn down a corporate job offer and pursue her dream of becoming a pastry chef.

Addressing her fellow graduates, Li said UChicago affirmed the need to challenge conventions and expectations in order to realize that sometimes “the hard thing is the right thing.” She was one of three students selected by classmates to speak during the Class Day celebration.

“Going into the kitchen, I might not have had a map, but I had been given the compass, and at UChicago, I forged the tools.” said Li, a sociology major. “UChicago is not a culinary school by any measure, but in teaching me to be courageous and to nurture what I love—whatever that might be—it produced an aspiring chef all the same.”