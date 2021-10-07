University of Chicago receives $50 million gift from late alumnus Arley D. Cathey

“The University of Chicago is deeply grateful to Arley for his generous support of undergraduate education,” said President Paul Alivisatos. “His bequest emphasizes the importance of UChicago’s transformative education and the University’s unwavering commitment to ensuring access for talented students worldwide.”

Cathey enrolled in the College at age 16. He often remarked that reading texts such as the Iliad and the Odyssey as part of the Core curriculum was a transformative experience.

“I really think that reading the classics have helped shape my beliefs to a great extent, probably as much as my family’s instruction has guided me,” Cathey said in a 2012 interview. “The University plays a good role in shaping a person’s beliefs for life. It did mine.”

Following the loss of his only son in 2014 and his wife in 2016, Cathey deepened his relationship with the University. Traveling from his hometown of El Dorado, Arkansas, he regularly returned to UChicago for Alumni Weekend, Orientation Week and other events on campus. He ate lunch alongside students in the dining commons, enjoyed participating in Cathey House traditions such as barbecues and fireside chats, and often returned home with Cathey House buttons.

When Cathey could not visit campus, he stayed engaged with podcasts, recorded events, news and reports, including messages of gratitude from students. He also wrote letters to the residents of Cathey House, where he was a beloved figure known for his signature bow tie collection.

In the hope of maximizing his support of UChicago, Cathey devoted substantial energy in his later years to building his bequest. Along with successful businesses in butane gas, appliances and furniture, he also owned commercial real estate. After deciding to sell the bulk of his assets, he poured the profits into the stock market. He quickly realized he could earn more managing his own investment portfolio than he could in the retail business. He often commented to John W. Boyer, dean of the College at UChicago: “I’m growing my gift for the University of Chicago, John.”

Now his historic gift will have an impact on generations of UChicago students. His bow ties will be added to the University’s Hanna Holborn Gray Special Collections Research Center.

“The College is profoundly appreciative of Arley’s bequest,” Boyer said. “The founders of UChicago believed undergraduates should use their educations to transform and improve the public welfare. Not only did Arley’s College experience enable him to meaningfully impact the world as a scholar and businessman, but his boundless devotion to and respect for UChicago also will give more students the opportunity to enjoy the distinctive education he so greatly valued for years to come.”