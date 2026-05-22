University of Chicago launches ambitious campaign, ‘Chicago Minds’

The University of Chicago has launched the most ambitious and comprehensive fundraising and global engagement campaign in its history, a multi-year initiative that aims to expand the University’s impact through investments in research and education. A key component of the effort aims to engage with and inspire UChicago’s worldwide community of alumni and friends. Called “Chicago Minds,” this campaign seeks to leverage UChicago’s uniquely rigorous approach to confront the most pressing challenges of today and the future, from climate to cancer; to explore the potential of emerging technology; and to strengthen economic opportunity and democratic institutions and discourse. “At the University of Chicago, we are devoted to the cultivation of the human mind that pursues knowledge at the highest level,” said President Paul Alivisatos. “This campaign is designed to honor that enduring commitment and create the conditions in which future generations of Chicago Minds—our faculty, students, staff, researchers, and physicians—can shape the future through discovery, dialogue, and service to society.”

Chicago Minds is inspired by what has distinguished UChicago since its founding in 1890: independent thinkers who are part of a culture that embodies free inquiry and debate, imagination, and persistence. It is an environment where ideas are tested, assumptions are challenged, and discoveries lead to far-reaching impact. Throughout UChicago’s history, groundbreaking ideas have sprung from myriad fields—as distinct as astronomy, economics, archaeology, and genetics—and from across disciplines. Chicago Minds will ensure that in a rapidly changing world, the University empowers the next generation and provides opportunities for them to grow and lead. The campaign reflects years of planning across the University. Organized around broad themes that include advancing world-changing research, fueling faculty excellence, expanding access and opportunity for students, and reimagining the physical campus, Chicago Minds will strengthen the University’s academic enterprise for generations to come. It will support major interdisciplinary initiatives in health and medicine, computing and artificial intelligence, climate and sustainable growth, and thriving cities and institutions. It will also further galvanize UChicago’s global community of alumni and friends to advocate for its mission and values.

Many of these priorities have already inspired significant philanthropic support leading up to the public launch of the campaign: Faculty excellence — Chicago Minds will promote investment in faculty across disciplines, recognizing that attracting and retaining exceptional scholars is essential to the University’s continued leadership in research and education. A $75 million challenge commitment from Amy Wallman, MBA’75, and UChicago Trustee Richard Wallman, MBA’74, inspired an additional $75 million in philanthropy from alumni and friends to create 30 new endowed professorships across the University.

— Chicago Minds will promote investment in faculty across disciplines, recognizing that attracting and retaining exceptional scholars is essential to the University’s continued leadership in research and education. A $75 million challenge commitment from Amy Wallman, MBA’75, and UChicago Trustee Richard Wallman, MBA’74, inspired an additional $75 million in philanthropy from alumni and friends to create 30 new endowed professorships across the University. Student support — The campaign seeks to expand undergraduate scholarships, graduate fellowships, and professional school aid while creating new opportunities for research, experiential learning, and global engagement. It will build on the University’s long-standing commitment to access and affordability, including a new initiative under which, beginning in fall 2027, admitted undergraduate students from families earning less than $250,000 annually, with typical assets, will receive free tuition. Students from families earning less than $125,000 annually, with typical assets, will be able to attend the College free of tuition, housing and meals costs, and other fees.

— The campaign seeks to expand undergraduate scholarships, graduate fellowships, and professional school aid while creating new opportunities for research, experiential learning, and global engagement. It will build on the University’s long-standing commitment to access and affordability, including a new initiative under which, beginning in fall 2027, admitted undergraduate students from families earning less than $250,000 annually, with typical assets, will receive free tuition. Students from families earning less than $125,000 annually, with typical assets, will be able to attend the College free of tuition, housing and meals costs, and other fees. Mind and machine — The campaign will support faculty, academic programs, and dedicated spaces for research and collaboration on topics related to thinking with machines across all disciplines, as well as foundational work in computing, mathematics, and statistics. UChicago’s distinctive approach to examining the ethical, legal, and societal implications of emerging technologies will feature prominently. A $50 million commitment from Trustee Rika Mansueto, AB’91, and Joe Mansueto, AB’78, MBA’80, will help accelerate the University’s efforts to become a global leader in computing and artificial intelligence by building a cohort of faculty who will pursue AI’s potential.

Health and medicine — Chicago Minds will support ambitious investments in the biological sciences, clinical care, and translational research, as well as the many intersections with the physical sciences, molecular engineering, and data sciences, helping accelerate discovery while expanding access to exceptional care. Philanthropic support for the new AbbVie Foundation Cancer Pavilion is creating one of the most significant health care projects in the University’s history, while a $21 million gift from philanthropist Thea Berggren has established a new center for quantum engineering and human health.

— Chicago Minds will support ambitious investments in the biological sciences, clinical care, and translational research, as well as the many intersections with the physical sciences, molecular engineering, and data sciences, helping accelerate discovery while expanding access to exceptional care. Philanthropic support for the new AbbVie Foundation Cancer Pavilion is creating one of the most significant health care projects in the University’s history, while a $21 million gift from philanthropist Thea Berggren has established a new center for quantum engineering and human health. Climate and energy — The campaign will accelerate the University’s efforts to confront climate change while expanding economic opportunity and improving lives around the world. Centered at the new Institute for Climate and Sustainable Growth, the initiative brings together economics, policy, science, engineering, and business to pursue evidence-based climate solutions, breakthrough energy technologies, and innovative approaches to sustainable growth. A distinctive initiative of the new institute is a commitment to create a new discipline of climate systems engineering. More than $125 million in philanthropic support has already helped launch the effort, which includes a first-of-its-kind curriculum focused on climate and sustainable growth.

— The campaign will accelerate the University’s efforts to confront climate change while expanding economic opportunity and improving lives around the world. Centered at the new Institute for Climate and Sustainable Growth, the initiative brings together economics, policy, science, engineering, and business to pursue evidence-based climate solutions, breakthrough energy technologies, and innovative approaches to sustainable growth. A distinctive initiative of the new institute is a commitment to create a new discipline of climate systems engineering. More than $125 million in philanthropic support has already helped launch the effort, which includes a first-of-its-kind curriculum focused on climate and sustainable growth. Campus renewal — A $50 million gift from Board Chair David M. Rubenstein, JD’73, will revitalize Ida Noyes Hall as a vibrant new hub for student life and a center for welcoming visitors and alumni. The project launches a broader effort to renew the University’s historic campus for the next hundred years while creating dynamic spaces that foster collaboration, connection, and intellectual exchange.

— A $50 million gift from Board Chair David M. Rubenstein, JD’73, will revitalize Ida Noyes Hall as a vibrant new hub for student life and a center for welcoming visitors and alumni. The project launches a broader effort to renew the University’s historic campus for the next hundred years while creating dynamic spaces that foster collaboration, connection, and intellectual exchange. Freedom of expression — Building on the University’s long-standing leadership in free expression and academic freedom, Chicago Minds will support new programs, research, course offerings, fellowships, and public engagement. A $100 million commitment from an anonymous donor to the Chicago Forum for Free Inquiry and Expression is helping expand its work on campus and beyond, championing UChicago’s distinctive approach to rigorous debate, open discourse, and the fearless pursuit of truth.

Other generous investments in the lead-up to the campaign are already accelerating work with the potential to expand knowledge, advance scholarship, and drive societal impact across the University. A $60 million gift from Trustee John M. Liew, AB’89, MBA’94, PhD’95, and Clifford Asness, MBA’91, PhD’94, is helping the University of Chicago Booth School of Business deepen its leadership in finance, economics, and quantitative research.

An $18.4 million gift from the Leinweber Foundation has established a major new institute for theoretical physics at UChicago, strengthening the University’s leadership in fundamental science and expanding opportunities for collaboration across the physical sciences.

Trustee Steven A. Kersten, JD’80, and his wife, Priscilla Kersten, made a $25 million commitment to the Urban Education Institute in the Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice to advance K–12 education research and improve outcomes for students in urban schools.

A $20 million gift from Trustee Thomas Francis Dunn, AB’81, MBA’86, and Susan Knapp Dunn, AB’82, established the Bike Shop @UChicago at the Harris School of Public Policy, a lab for building algorithms to help design more effective policy.

“This campaign is animated by the extraordinary ambition and momentum of the University of Chicago,” said Rika Mansueto, co-chair of Chicago Minds. “Across disciplines and across the campus, you can see scholars and students pushing boundaries, asking difficult questions, and advancing work that has the potential to shape the future in profound ways.” Fellow campaign co-chair David M. Rubenstein said Chicago Minds also presents an opportunity to strengthen the University’s global community of alumni and other supporters. “The University of Chicago has one of the most influential and intellectually engaged alumni communities in the world,” Rubenstein said. “This campaign is about bringing people into that shared sense of purpose and possibility and helping alumni and others see the extraordinary impact this institution can have in the decades ahead.”