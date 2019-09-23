University of Chicago helps elementary students build home libraries

The University of Chicago is helping thousands of students kick-start their home libraries this year by partnering with schools, nonprofit organizations and Scholastic Book Fairs to provide half a million free books through the UChicago My Very Own Library literacy program.

In U.S. cities and the Dominican Republic, students in pre-K through eighth grade will select books at their schools’ Scholastic Book Fairs, the exclusive book fair and book supply partner to the UChicago My Very Own Library program, allowing the children to take the lead in curating their own home libraries. Each student will bring home 10 books of their choice every year; because all students in a school participate, the children will work together to build a strong reading community.

Studies show programs that distribute books to children to foster book ownership help improve students’ reading performance, writing performance, attitudes toward reading and general academic performance.

“UChicago My Very Own Library provides vital and direct support for children to advance reading skills, while building a lifelong personal connection with books. The University of Chicago is proud to have the opportunity to foster and advance this important program,” said Robert J. Zimmer, president of the University of Chicago.