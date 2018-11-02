University of Chicago endowment grows to $8.2 billion

The University of Chicago endowment grew to an all-time high of $8.2 billion as of June 30, 2018, following an 8 percent return on investments for the preceding year.

Vice President and Chief Investment Officer Mark Schmid said investment returns have added nearly $5.4 billion in market value to the endowment since the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009, driven by a 9.5 percent average return.

The average compounded investment result for the University over the past 10 years was a 5.8 percent gain; the average over the past 15 years was a 9 percent gain; and the return over the past 20 years was 8.6 percent.

Over the past two decades, the endowment has grown from $1.1 billion to its current level of $8.2 billion. Annual endowment figures reflect the net impact of fundraising, investment performance and endowment payout, which contributes to the University’s operating budget.

“The University’s investments provide a foundation of support for faculty, students and a broad array of programs and initiatives,” Schmid said. “Working closely with the Board of Trustees’ Investment Committee and Financial Planning Committee, as well as University leadership, we continue to believe that an integrated approach to the University’s fiscal health will best support our mission in all types of market conditions on a long-term basis.”