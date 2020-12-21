University of Chicago to celebrate Center in Beijing’s 10th anniversary

The University of Chicago will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Center in Beijing with a series of virtual events in January 2021 highlighting the University’s deep history of engagement and research partnerships with China.

The monthlong program will begin Jan. 5 with the first in a series of twice-weekly discussions featuring UChicago scholars and their Chinese collaborators. The events will culminate in a Jan. 29 celebration that will include a fireside chat between President Robert J. Zimmer and Juan de Pablo, Vice President for National Laboratories, Science Strategy, Innovation and Global Initiatives, reflecting on the challenges and opportunities facing higher education, as well as remarks from Provost Ka Yee C. Lee.

The Center in Beijing was established in 2010 to support the growing number of University of Chicago faculty engaged with collaborators in the region, as well as the increasing number of students and alumni in China. It has served as a hub to enhance and strengthen the University’s rich tradition of engagement in China in many fields of study. Since its opening, the Center has hosted over 500 events, welcomed over 45,000 visitors, and served over 2,500 faculty, staff and students.

“The University of Chicago has a rich history of scholarship in China and Asia, and the Center in Beijing has greatly contributed to research collaboration, educational opportunities, mutual engagement and societal impact in this vital region,” said President Robert J. Zimmer. “Since its opening, the center has built upon the University’s rich legacy of research and educational collaborations, making it an intellectual destination for scholars across the world.”