University of Chicago Board of Trustees elects two new members

Antonio J. Gracias, JD’98, and Jason J. Tyler, LAB’89, MBA’99, have been elected as new members of the University of Chicago Board of Trustees. They began their five-year terms in May 2021.

“Antonio and Jason are both distinguished alumni of the University, and the Board will benefit greatly from theirexecutive and strategic expertise,” said Joseph M. Neubauer, MBA’65, chair of the Board of Trustees. “We are delighted for them to join to the Board during this important and ambitious time for the University.”

“We greatly look forward to working with Antonio and Jason. They have both already been important advisors and advocates for the University and the impact of our work. I am confident they will bring valuable insight, perspective and energy to the Board,” said President Robert J. Zimmer. “I greatly look forward to the opportunity to work more with them to advance the research, education and impact of the University.”

Gracias is chief executive officer and chief investment officer at Valor Equity Partners, a private equity firm he founded in 1995. He currently serves as the director of several Valor portfolio companies, including SpaceX, K Health, Harmony Biosciences and Cloud 9. He is also a member of the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering Council.

Gracias received a bachelor’s degree and MSFS in international finance and economics from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, and a JD in 1998 from the University of Chicago. He also studied corporate structures and economic development at Waseda University in Tokyo.

Tyler is executive vice president and chief financial officer of Northern Trust. His previous roles at the company include serving as global head of institutional group at Northern Trust Asset Management and global head of corporate strategy for the Corporation. Prior to Northern Trust, he was senior vice president and director of research operations at Ariel Investments and served in various leadership roles at Bank One/American National Bank. He also serves as chair of the University of Chicago’s Laboratory Schools Board and as a member of the Becker Friedman Institute Council.

Tyler earned his bachelor’s degree from Princeton University in 1993 and his MBA from the University of Chicago in 1999. He also is a 1989 graduate of the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools.