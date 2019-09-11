University announces names for seven new College residential houses

Seven houses of the Woodlawn Residential Commons, the new undergraduate residence and dining complex to open in 2020, will be named in honor of supporters of the University of Chicago.
Designed to foster community and intellectual exchange, the residential houses are foundational to UChicago’s distinctive culture and student-life traditions. Each house is named for prominent members of the UChicago community to honor their service to the University.
“Residential life is essential to the University of Chicago’s transformative education and experiences,” said John W. Boyer, dean of the College. “In addition to fostering friendships and unique social traditions, residential houses extend the undergraduate community’s intellectual debate, discussion and culture of inclusion beyond classrooms. We are immensely grateful for the generous support of these donors.”
The named houses in the Woodlawn Residential Commons are as follows:
- Baker House, named for Frank Baker II, AB’94, and Laura Day Baker. Frank Baker is the cofounder and managing director of Siris Capital and currently serves on the University Board of Trustees and the College Advisory Council. Laura Day Baker runs Laura Day Living, a Manhattan-based interior design firm. The Baker Dining Commons in Campus North bears their name in recognition of their commitment to endowing undergraduate scholarships and internships.
- Chenn House, named for Dave Liguang Chenn, MBA’00, and Ying Gao Chenn. Dave Liguang Chenn is the founder, CEO and managing partner of Ocean Pine Capital. He is a member of the Booth UChicago NY Roundtable and the Council on Chicago Booth. In addition to supporting scholarship at the University, he has supported The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex | The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong—for which the student lounge is named in his honor—and innovation at the Polsky Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, where a conference room is named in his honor.
- Fama House, named for Prof. Eugene F. Fama, MBA’63, PhD’64, and Sallyann Fama. Eugene Fama, 2013 Nobel laureate in economic sciences, is the Robert R. McCormick Distinguished Service Professor of Finance in the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is widely recognized as the “father of modern finance” and is known for his empirical scholarship on portfolio theory, asset pricing and the efficient-market hypothesis.
- Gallo House, named for Fabrizio Gallo and Melanie Gallo, parents Class of 2022. Fabrizio Gallo is global head of equities at Bank of America. In addition to supporting undergraduate financial aid, he is actively involved with UChicago’s career advancement efforts.
- Liew House, named for John Mihn Soo Liew, AB’89, MBA’94, PhD’95, and Serena Jone May Liew, LAB’85, AB’89. A founding principal of AQR Capital Management, John Mihn Soo Liew currently serves on the University Board of Trustees. Serena Jone May Liew is a former board member of the Laboratory Schools, where the Liews also have a courtyard named in their honor.
- Markovitz House, named for Ling Z. Markovitz, parent Class of 2021, and Michael C. Markovitz AM’73, PhD’75, parent Class of 2021. Michael Markovitz is chairman of the Yorkville Education Company and is a former board member of the Laboratory Schools and former chair of the Social Sciences Council. Ling Markovitz is a trained opera singer, a life trustee of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and is a current member of the Comer Development Board and the Women’s Board. They are members of the College’s Dean’s Parent and Family Council.
- Yovovich House, named for Paul G. Yovovich, AB’74, MBA’75, and Mary Yovovich, AB’74, MBA’78. Paul Yovovich is co-founder and principal of Lake Capital; he is a member of the University Board of Trustees, the UChicago Medicine Board of Trustees and the Polsky Private Equity Council. Mary Yovovich is a member of the Women’s Board and previously served on the College Advisory Council.