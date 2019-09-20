Incoming students take part in unique traditions for Orientation Week

Members of the Class of 2023 began moving into residence halls on Saturday, kicking off Orientation Week and marking the official start of their unique intellectual journey at the University of Chicago.

With eight days of events and programs, O-Week introduces incoming students to the community of scholars shaping research around the globe, long-held traditions and transformative UChicago experiences, as well as campus resources and academic life in the College.

After saying goodbye to their families, students gathered Sunday in Rockefeller Memorial Chapel for Opening Convocation. This formal welcome to the University community included remarks from President Robert J. Zimmer and Dean of the College John W. Boyer. A bagpipe procession lead students through the Quad until they passed beneath Hull Gate, where they were greeted enthusiastically by members of the UChicago community.