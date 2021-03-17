UChicago’s Crown Family School dedicates building after founding dean Edith Abbott

An innovative thinker

Abbott’s roots to Chicago and the University were deep. In 1905, she became one of the first women to receive a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago. After continuing her education at the London School of Economics, she returned to Chicago to become assistant director of what was then called the Chicago School of Civics and Philanthropy. Abbott worked alongside towering intellectuals, including Sophonisba Breckinridge, PhD 1901, JD 1904, and lived at Hull House surrounded by the “Great Ladies of Halsted Street”—Jane Addams, Alice Hamilton, Florence Kelley, Julia Lathrop and her sister Grace Abbott.

As part of her strategic vision about the profession, she and Breckinridge led the then-independent School’s merger with the University in 1920—renamed the Graduate School of Social Service Administration—making it one of the nation’s first graduate schools of social work. That same year, she established the first Ph.D. program in social work in the U.S., which led the way in doctoral pedagogy among social work schools.

After her appointment as dean in 1924, Abbott refined the School’s curriculum, championing an interdisciplinary approach, including a solid foundation in the social sciences, statistics and policymaking—believing that students needed to learn more than casework to be effective administrators and leaders. To further advance the School’s commitment to scientific inquiry and evidence-based investigations, Abbott launched, with Breckinridge, the Social Service Review, which continues a tradition of examining a broad range of topics in social work, welfare and policy.

During her 18-year tenure as dean, Edith Abbott and the School were deeply involved with national policy in such areas as immigration, labor, child welfare and social security. Today, faculty and students at the Crown Family School examine the complex problems affecting society’s most vulnerable—from educational inequality to health disparities to child and family welfare—building upon Abbott’s legacy of field-defining research.

“The School and the social work profession owe a great debt to Edith Abbott, who understood that social change would happen only if rigorous research informed policy and practice,” said Deborah Gorman-Smith, dean of the Crown Family School and the Emily Klein Gidwitz Professor. “More than a hundred years ago, she advanced a bold vision that became the Chicago tradition of social work education—one that emphasized interdisciplinary scholarship and research as a way to advance a more just and humane world. It is fitting that our building honors this visionary who made such an impact on our field and our society.”

—Story also published on the Crown Family School website